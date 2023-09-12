Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL LIVE SCORE: India batting; Axar replaces Shardul

In today's match of Asia Cup 2023's Super 4 stage, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. India will be high on confidence after handing Pakistan 228-run drubbing last night. The Indian team management has brought one change in their Playing 11 given the Colombo wicket is likely to assist spinners today. Axar Patel has replaced Shardul Thakur in India's Playing 11 vs Sri Lanka today.

Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: India vs Sri Lanka Playing 11

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Sri Lanka Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

IND vs SL 2023 LIVE TOSS: With chances of rainfall reduced significantly, the live toss is expected to take place on time i.e. 2:30 PM IST.

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka live telecast

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup with English Commentary

India vs Sri Lanka live streaming for free

Disney+Hotstar will live stream India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match for free in India (mobile users).