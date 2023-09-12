Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL LIVE SCORE: India batting; Axar replaces Shardul
LiveNew Update

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL LIVE SCORE: India batting; Axar replaces Shardul

Asia Cup, India vs Sri Lanka live updates: Axar Patel has replaced Shardul Thakur in India's Playing 11 vs Sri Lanka today

BS Web Team New Delhi
Disney+Hotstar will live stream India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match for free in India.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 2:43 PM IST
In today's match of Asia Cup 2023's Super 4 stage, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. India will be high on confidence after handing Pakistan 228-run drubbing last night. The Indian team management has brought one change in their Playing 11 given the Colombo wicket is likely to assist spinners today. Axar Patel has replaced Shardul Thakur in India's Playing 11 vs Sri Lanka today.
2:43 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: India Playing 11

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.


2:34 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Axar playing today

India have made one change in their playing 11, bringing in Axar Patel in place of Shardul Thakur.

2:31 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka LIVE TOSS

As toss is about to take place, groundsmen are trying to bring in the covers. Though the sun is shining. 

Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bat first.


2:29 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka LIVE TOSS

The live toss at R Premadasa Stadium will take minutes in few minutes, stay tuned.

2:08 PM

Asia Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Colombo weather updates

As the live visuals are pouring in from broadcasters, the teams are doing warm-ups at the ground. Though there are clouds over the R Premadasa Stadium but it is not the dark clouds which usually brings heavy rainfall. 

1:56 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Shreyas Iyer ruled out of today's match

The news that is coming in is not good for Shreyas Iyer. The Mumbai batter missed the match against Pakistan due to back spasms just before the toss. 

According to the BCCI's latest update on Iyer's fitness, Iyer has been recovering well but he is not fully fit for full 50-over match. Shreyas has not travelled with the team to stadium.
  

1:47 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Will Shanaka's side topple India from top of points table today

After registering a big win against Pakistan, India are at the top of the points table with a Net Run Rate of 4.56. Sri Lanka, Pakistan have one win each too. If Sri Lanka win today's match, they will dethrone India from top of the table.

1:28 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Can Men In Blue repeat yesterday's show

1:16 PM

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka match in the Super 4 round. As the teams are gearing up for today's match, stay tuned with us for IND vs SL live toss and match updates.

India vs Sri Lanka. Photo: X

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 1:14 PM IST

