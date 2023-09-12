Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL LIVE SCORE: India batting; Axar replaces Shardul

In today's match of Asia Cup 2023's Super 4 stage, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. India will be high on confidence after handing Pakistan 228-run drubbing last night. The Indian team management has brought one change in their Playing 11 given the Colombo wicket is likely to assist spinners today. Axar Patel has replaced Shardul Thakur in India's Playing 11 vs Sri Lanka today.
Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: India vs Sri Lanka Playing 11
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
Asia Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka live telecast
Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup with English Commentary
India vs Sri Lanka live streaming for free
Disney+Hotstar will live stream India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match for free in India (mobile users).
India have made one change in their playing 11, bringing in Axar Patel in place of Shardul Thakur.
2:31 PM
As toss is about to take place, groundsmen are trying to bring in the covers. Though the sun is shining.
Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bat first.
2:29 PM
2:08 PM
Asia Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Colombo weather updates
As the live visuals are pouring in from broadcasters, the teams are doing warm-ups at the ground. Though there are clouds over the R Premadasa Stadium but it is not the dark clouds which usually brings heavy rainfall.
1:56 PM
Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Shreyas Iyer ruled out of today's match
The news that is coming in is not good for Shreyas Iyer. The Mumbai batter missed the match against Pakistan due to back spasms just before the toss.
According to the BCCI's latest update on Iyer's fitness, Iyer has been recovering well but he is not fully fit for full 50-over match. Shreyas has not travelled with the team to stadium.
UPDATE - Shreyas Iyer is feeling better but is yet to fully recover from back spasm. He has been adviced rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has not travelled with the team to the stadium today for India's Super 4 match against Sri Lanka.#AsiaCup2023
Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Will Shanaka's side topple India from top of points table today
After registering a big win against Pakistan, India are at the top of the points table with a Net Run Rate of 4.56. Sri Lanka, Pakistan have one win each too. If Sri Lanka win today's match, they will dethrone India from top of the table.