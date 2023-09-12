Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Pakistan call up backups for injured pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah

Naseem and Rauf picked up niggles during Pakistan's 228-run loss to India on Monday and are no certainty to recover in time for the final match of the Super Four stage against Sri Lanka

ANI Cricket
Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 11:22 AM IST
Pakistan have called up pacers Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backups for Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah after the duo picked up niggles in the Super Four stage match of the Asia Cup against India on Monday.

Naseem and Rauf picked up niggles during Pakistan's 228-run loss to India on Monday and are no certainty to recover in time for the final match of the Super Four stage against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

This is only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next month.
 

Haris and Naseem will continue to remain under the observation of the team's medical panel. The team management will only request a replacement from the ACC technical committee if Naseem or Haris are ruled out for the next seven days.

"This is only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next month and the two will continue to remain under the observation of the team's medical panel," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

"The team management will only request replacement from the ACC technical committee if Haris or Naseem are ruled out for the next seven days."

The magnitude of Pakistan's loss to India saw Babar Azam's side slip to third place on the current Super Four table, meaning a win is likely to be required in that match against Sri Lanka to book a place in this year's final.

Dahani has played two ODIs for his country and a total of 11 T20I contests, while 22-year-old Zamar has featured just six times for Pakistan in the shortest format of the game and never seen any action in an international ODI.

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 11:22 AM IST

