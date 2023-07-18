VIRAL VIDEO: MS Dhoni stuns Venkatesh Prasad with his bike collection

Everybody knows about MS Dhoni's love for bikes. But for the first time in all these years, fans, finally, got a glimpse of his collection of bikes.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad gave a tour of MS Dhoni's huge bike collection at his farmhouse in Ranchi.

The former Karnataka pacer shared a video of Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni's two-stored garage filled with bikes and vintage cars.

"One of the craziest passion I have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and an even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion MS Dhoni," Venkatesh wrote on Twitter.



While MSD's wife Sakshi was doing the camera work, former India selection Sunil Joshi and Venkatesh were awestruck by the bike collections, which could go beyond 100.

The video begins with Sakshi asking Venkatesh: "How do you feel being in Ranchi first?"

Prasad replied: "Amazing! No, not all (not my first time in Ranchi). It’s my fourth time, but this place (MS Dhoni’s bike collection) is crazy."

Prasad, part of the 2007 World Cup coaching staff, termed Dhoni crazy for having such a massive collection of bikes.