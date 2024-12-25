Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith will be dangerous and hungry: Ravi Shastri

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith will be dangerous and hungry: Ravi Shastri

Part of the celebrated 'Fab Four' that also comprises Root and Williamson, both Kohli and Smith have endured struggles with the bat in recent times, though they have scored a ton each in this series

Virat Kohli
Mumbai: India's Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of their third Test cricket match against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Melbourne
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 9:55 AM IST
They may not have been at their dominant best so far but Virat Kohli and Steve Smith will be "dangerous" and "hungry" for runs in the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, feels former India head coach Ravi Shastri.

Part of the celebrated 'Fab Four' that also comprises Joe Root and Kane Williamson, both Kohli and Smith have endured struggles with the bat in recent times, though they have scored a century each in the first three Tests of the five-match series.

"I think they (Kohli and Smith) will have slipped down the ranks on current form because you know you've got the likes of Root taking off, there's Williamson doing well, Harry Brook has come onto the scene, you know there are a lot of other young players pushing but these are class players," Shastri said in the ICC Review.

"In a situation like this, you know they'll be dangerous because they'll be hungry."  Smith's scores read 0, 17, 2, 101, and 4 in five innings, while Kohli has managed 126 runs at an average of 31.50, including an unbeaten 100 in the Perth Test.

Smith, who has struggled for runs this year, bounced back with a gritty 33rd Test century at Brisbane.

Shastri believes mental resilience is what sets players like Kohli and Smith apart, adding that the Indian needs to show patience and discipline in the upcoming fourth Test at the MCG.

"What's needed you saw from Smith. It might have been a struggle early on but he was prepared to play the waiting game and be disciplined," Shastri said.

"I think the same with Virat. If Virat gets over that first 30, 40 minutes, with serious application and discipline, I don't think he's (out of form), none of these guys are out of form."  India will face Australia in the fourth Test beginning here from Thursday.

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

