Virat Kohli announces change in his management team via social media

"I am excited to announce a fresh start with Sporting Beyond, my new team, who have been working with me for a while now," Virat Kohli said in a statement on social media. "The team at Sporting Beyond shares my goals and my values of transparency, integrity and a love for sport, in all its forms. This opens a new chapter for me as I look forward to my partnership with my new team, who will be working with me on all of my business interests," he added Virat Kohli revealed his new management team, 'Sporting Beyond', on Thursday, November 7. The former India captain expressed that the firm shares his core values of integrity and transparency, as well as his passion for the sport. Kohli also mentioned that the new team will manage all his business ventures.

This move follows Kohli’s recent split from his long-time management company, Cornerstone, which had been led by his manager Bunty Sajdeh. Rishabh Pant also begins new partnership

Indian cricket star Rishabh Pant has teamed up with renowned sports and athlete brand management experts Anant Arora and Indranil Blah to manage his off-field activities.

Under this collaboration, Anant and Indranil will oversee all of Pant's commercial engagements, excluding his individual playing contracts. They will also offer strategic brand management support and resources to help enhance Pant's market presence.

More From This Section

This partnership focuses on managing Pant’s revenue streams through endorsements, public appearances, digital engagement, and licensing opportunities. “My team off the field has to reflect my values on it - professionalism, teamwork and long-term vision. Both Anant and Indranil align with my thoughts on how my brand should be crafted and I’m excited about what we will create together.”

Pant, a key figure in the Indian cricket team across all formats, is adored by fans of all ages for his relatable and charismatic persona, making him a valuable brand ambassador. His determination, positive attitude, and commitment inspire those around him both on and off the field.