Australia A vs India A, 2nd unofficial Test: Day 2 live streaming details

Australia A are 53/2 at the end of day 1, with Marcus Harris and Sam Konstas at the crease. Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed took the first two wickets for India and will aim to pick up more on day 2.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:30 PM IST
After a disappointing display by most of the Indian batters at the start of the 2nd unofficial Test between Australia A and India A on day 1, Indian bowlers will be looking forward to having a good start to day 2 and limiting the Aussies to a modest total.
 
Indian batters disappoint on day 1
 
Indian batters, including KL Rahul, disappointed on day 1 as they were restricted to just 161 runs within 58 overs. The top order saw a batting collapse, leaving India struggling at 11/4 within 3 overs.
 
Opener Abhimanyu Easwaran was dismissed for a duck, while KL Rahul followed soon after, scoring just 4 runs. The only positive batting display for India was Dhruv Jurel's gritty knock of 80 runs, which added crucial runs to the board at a time when things looked tricky for the visitors.  Devdutt Padikkal and Nitish Reddy also tried to contribute but couldn't past the 30-run mark on the day.  For Australia A, it was Michael Nesser took 4 wickets while Beau Webster took 3 scalps to his name.
 
India A vs Australia A live streaming and telecast details

India A vs Australia A live streaming 
The live streaming of the India A vs Australia A match is available on Disney+ Hotstar. Cricket fans can also watch the match on Cricket Australia's official website, cricket.com.au, and its application for free by simply signing in.
 
IND A vs AUS A live telecast 
The live telecast of the India A vs Australia A match is available on Star Sports.
First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

