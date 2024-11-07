WPL 2025 retentions: Full list of retained players of all 5 teams
All 5 teams - Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitlas, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriors have come out with their list of retained and released players.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Women's Premier League retentions ahead of the WPL 2025 auction have been announced with all 5 franchises releasing the list of players they have decided to go with in the new season.
Harmanpreet Kaur leads the retentions for Mumbai with the team left with a purse of 2.65 Cr
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) full list of retained players -
| Mumbai Indians WPL retained players
| No.
| Player
| Country
| 1
| Harmanpreet Kaur
| India
| 2
| Amandeep Kaur
| India
| 3
| Amanjot Kaur
| India
| 4
| Amelia Kerr
| New Zealand
| 5
| Chloe Tryon
| South Africa
| 6
| Hayley Matthews
| West Indies
| 7
| Jintimani Kalita
| India
| 8
| Keerthana B
| India
| 9
| Natalie Sciver-Brunt
| England
| 10
| Pooja Vastrakar
| India
| 11
| Saika Ishaque
| India
| 12
| Sajana Sajeevan
| India
| 13
| Shabnim Ismail
| South Africa
| 14
| Yastika Bhatia
| India
Smriti Mandhana features in the list of retained players by the defending champions RCB and are now left with a purse of 3.25 Cr
Delhi Capitals (DC) full list of retained players -
| Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL retained players
| No.
| Player
| Country
| 1
| Smriti Mandhana (c)
| India
| 2
| Sabbineni Meghana
| India
| 3
| Richa Ghosh
| India
| 4
| Ellyse Perry
| Australia
| 5
| Georgia Wareham
| Australia
| 6
| Shreyanka Patil
| India
| 7
| Asha Sobhana
| India
| 8
| Sophie Devine
| New Zealand
| 9
| Renuka Singh
| India
| 10
| Sophie Molineux
| Australia
| 11
| Ekta Bisht
| India
| 12
| Kate Cross
| England
| 13
| Kanika Ahuja
| India
| 14
| Danni Wyatt (traded)
| England
Delhi Capitals, led by Meg Lanning have also announced their list of retentions and are left with a remaining purse of 2.5 Cr
Gujarat Giants full list of retained players -
| Delhi Capitals WPL retained players
| No.
| Player
| Country
| 1
| Meg Lanning (C)
| Australia
| 2
| Shafali Verma
| India
| 3
| Jemimah Rodrigues
| India
| 4
| Taniya Bhatia
| India
| 5
| Alice Capsey
| England
| 6
| Annabel Sutherland
| Australia
| 7
| Marizanne Kapp
| South Africa
| 8
| Radha Yadav
| India
| 9
| Shikha Pandey
| India
| 10
| Arundhati Reddy
| India
| 11
| Jess Jonassen
| Australia
| 12
| Titas Sadhu
| India
| 13
| Minnu Mani
| India
| 14
| Sneha Deepthi
| India
Beth Mooney leads the retentions for Gujarat Giants as the franchise is now left with a purse of 4.4 Cr.
UP Warriorz full list of retained players -
| Gujarat Giants WPL retained players
| No.
| Player
| Country
| 1
| Beth Mooney
| Australia
| 2
| Ashleigh Gardner
| Australia
| 3
| Laura Wolvaardt
| South Africa
| 4
| Dayalan Hemalatha
| India
| 5
| Tanuja Kanwer
| India
| 6
| Shabnam Shakil
| India
| 7
| Phoebe Litchfield
| Australia
| 8
| Priya Mishra
| India
| 9
| Trisha Poojitha
| India
| 10
| Mannat Kashyap
| India
| 11
| Meghna Singh
| India
Another Aussie coming up on top in the retentions list for UP Warriorz. They are now left with a purse of 3.9 Cr.
| UP Warriorz WPL retained players
| No.
| Player
| Country
| 1
| Alyssa Healy (c)
| Australia
| 2
| Anjali Sarvani
| India
| 3
| Deepti Sharma
| India
| 4
| Grace Harris
| Australia
| 5
| Kiran Navgire
| India
| 6
| Rajeshwari Gayakwad
| India
| 7
| Shweta Sehrawat
| India
| 8
| Sophie Ecclestone
| England
| 9
| Tahlia McGrath
| Australia
| 10
| Vrinda Dinesh
| India
| 11
| Saima Thakor
| India
| 12
| Poonam Khemnar
| India
| 13
| Gouher Sultana
| India
| 14
| Chamari Athapaththu
| Sri Lanka
| 15
| Uma Chetry
| India