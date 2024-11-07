WPL 2025 retentions: Full list of retained players of all 5 teams

Mumbai Indians WPL retained players No. Player Country 1 Harmanpreet Kaur India 2 Amandeep Kaur India 3 Amanjot Kaur India 4 Amelia Kerr New Zealand 5 Chloe Tryon South Africa 6 Hayley Matthews West Indies 7 Jintimani Kalita India 8 Keerthana B India 9 Natalie Sciver-Brunt England 10 Pooja Vastrakar India 11 Saika Ishaque India 12 Sajana Sajeevan India 13 Shabnim Ismail South Africa 14 Yastika Bhatia India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL retained players No. Player Country 1 Smriti Mandhana (c) India 2 Sabbineni Meghana India 3 Richa Ghosh India 4 Ellyse Perry Australia 5 Georgia Wareham Australia 6 Shreyanka Patil India 7 Asha Sobhana India 8 Sophie Devine New Zealand 9 Renuka Singh India 10 Sophie Molineux Australia 11 Ekta Bisht India 12 Kate Cross England 13 Kanika Ahuja India 14 Danni Wyatt (traded) England

Delhi Capitals WPL retained players No. Player Country 1 Meg Lanning (C) Australia 2 Shafali Verma India 3 Jemimah Rodrigues India 4 Taniya Bhatia India 5 Alice Capsey England 6 Annabel Sutherland Australia 7 Marizanne Kapp South Africa 8 Radha Yadav India 9 Shikha Pandey India 10 Arundhati Reddy India 11 Jess Jonassen Australia 12 Titas Sadhu India 13 Minnu Mani India 14 Sneha Deepthi India

Gujarat Giants WPL retained players No. Player Country 1 Beth Mooney Australia 2 Ashleigh Gardner Australia 3 Laura Wolvaardt South Africa 4 Dayalan Hemalatha India 5 Tanuja Kanwer India 6 Shabnam Shakil India 7 Phoebe Litchfield Australia 8 Priya Mishra India 9 Trisha Poojitha India 10 Mannat Kashyap India 11 Meghna Singh India

UP Warriorz WPL retained players No. Player Country 1 Alyssa Healy (c) Australia 2 Anjali Sarvani India 3 Deepti Sharma India 4 Grace Harris Australia 5 Kiran Navgire India 6 Rajeshwari Gayakwad India 7 Shweta Sehrawat India 8 Sophie Ecclestone England 9 Tahlia McGrath Australia 10 Vrinda Dinesh India 11 Saima Thakor India 12 Poonam Khemnar India 13 Gouher Sultana India 14 Chamari Athapaththu Sri Lanka 15 Uma Chetry India

The Women's Premier League retentions ahead of the WPL 2025 auction have been announced with all 5 franchises releasing the list of players they have decided to go with in the new season.All 5 teams - Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitlas, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz have come out with their list of players that they have secured ahead of the new season.Harmanpreet Kaur leads the retentions for Mumbai with the team left with a purse of 2.65 CrSmriti Mandhana features in the list of retained players by the defending champions RCB and are now left with a purse of 3.25 CrDelhi Capitals, led by Meg Lanning have also announced their list of retentions and are left with a remaining purse of 2.5 CrBeth Mooney leads the retentions for Gujarat Giants as the franchise is now left with a purse of 4.4 Cr.Another Aussie coming up on top in the retentions list for UP Warriorz. They are now left with a purse of 3.9 Cr.