India women's team creates new record, scores highest ODI total for country

The Indian women’s team seems to have found another gear in recent times. After breaking their personal best record for the highest total in ODIs by scoring 370 runs in the second ODI in the ongoing series against Ireland, they came back with yet another emphatic performance in the third ODI, putting a record total of 435 for 5 on the board. This is only the sixth instance in women’s ODIs where a team has crossed the 400-run mark in an innings. Before India, New Zealand has achieved it four times, while Australia has one 400-plus total to their name.

The women in blue’s record becomes even more special as it is not just India’s highest total in women’s ODIs but also the highest in ODIs for both men and women combined. The highest ODI score by India’s men’s team is 418 for 5, which they scored against the West Indies back in 2011.

Full list of highest scores by India in women’s ODIs

Score Opposition Ground Date 435/5 v IRE Women Rajkot 15-Jan-25 370/5 v IRE Women Rajkot 12-Jan-25 358/2 v IRE Women Potchefstroom 15-May-17 358/5 v WI Women Vadodara 24-Dec-24 333/5 v ENG Women Canterbury 21-Sep-22 325/3 v SA Women Bengaluru 19-Jun-24 317/8 v WI Women Hamilton 12-Mar-22 314/9 v WI Women Vadodara 22-Dec-24 302/3 v SA Women Kimberley 07-Feb-18 298/2 v WI Women Dhanbad 26-Feb-04 289/2 v PAK Women Karachi 30-Dec-05

Highest totals in women’s ODIs

India’s record total of 435 for 5 is the fourth-highest total in women’s ODIs. Ahead of them on the list are New Zealand with scores of 491, 455, and 440. The Black Caps also hold the fifth spot with a score of 418 against Ireland in 2018. Australia is the only team besides India and New Zealand with a 400-plus score in women’s ODIs, having scored 412 for 3 against Denmark in 1997.

Full list of highest team totals in women’s ODIs