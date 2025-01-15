Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / India women's team creates new record, scores highest ODI total for country

India women's team creates new record, scores highest ODI total for country

Indian women's team broke their personal best record, which they set against the same team in the second ODI

Smriti Mandhana, Smriti, Mandhana
Indian batter Smriti Mandhana. (Photo: PTI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 3:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian women’s team seems to have found another gear in recent times. After breaking their personal best record for the highest total in ODIs by scoring 370 runs in the second ODI in the ongoing series against Ireland, they came back with yet another emphatic performance in the third ODI, putting a record total of 435 for 5 on the board. This is only the sixth instance in women’s ODIs where a team has crossed the 400-run mark in an innings. Before India, New Zealand has achieved it four times, while Australia has one 400-plus total to their name.
 
The women in blue’s record becomes even more special as it is not just India’s highest total in women’s ODIs but also the highest in ODIs for both men and women combined. The highest ODI score by India’s men’s team is 418 for 5, which they scored against the West Indies back in 2011.
 
Full list of highest scores by India in women’s ODIs
 
Score Opposition Ground  Date
435/5 v IRE Women Rajkot 15-Jan-25
370/5 v IRE Women Rajkot 12-Jan-25
358/2 v IRE Women Potchefstroom 15-May-17
358/5 v WI Women Vadodara 24-Dec-24
333/5 v ENG Women Canterbury 21-Sep-22
325/3 v SA Women Bengaluru 19-Jun-24
317/8 v WI Women Hamilton 12-Mar-22
314/9 v WI Women Vadodara 22-Dec-24
302/3 v SA Women Kimberley 07-Feb-18
298/2 v WI Women Dhanbad 26-Feb-04
289/2 v PAK Women Karachi 30-Dec-05

Also Read

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: India full schedule and squad details

What is the performance-based pay structure suggested in the BCCI meeting?

No WAGs, family on tour for over 2 weeks: BCCI after Australia series loss

Rohit Sharma joins Mumbai's domestic squad for practise session at Wankhede

Will Rohit visit Pakistan for captains' meet for Champions Trophy 2025?

Highest totals in women’s ODIs
 
India’s record total of 435 for 5 is the fourth-highest total in women’s ODIs. Ahead of them on the list are New Zealand with scores of 491, 455, and 440. The Black Caps also hold the fifth spot with a score of 418 against Ireland in 2018. Australia is the only team besides India and New Zealand with a 400-plus score in women’s ODIs, having scored 412 for 3 against Denmark in 1997.
 
Full list of highest team totals in women’s ODIs
 
Team Score Opposition Ground Date
NZ Women 491/4 v IRE Women Dublin 08-Jun-18
NZ Women 455/5 v PAK Women Christchurch 29-Jan-97
NZ Women 440/3 v IRE Women Dublin 13-Jun-18
India Women 435/5 v IRE Women Rajkot 15-Jan-25
NZ Women 418 v IRE Women Dublin 10-Jun-18
AUS Women 412/3 v DEN Women Mumbai 16-Dec-97
AUS Women 397/4 v PAK Women Melbourne 07-Feb-97
ENG Women 378/5 v PAK Women Worcester 22-Jun-16
ENG Women 377/7 v PAK Women Leicester 27-Jun-17
ENG Women 376/2 v PAK Women Vijayawada 12-Dec-97
NL Women 375/5 v Japan Women Schiedam 23-Jul-03
NZ Women 373/7 v PAK Women Sydney 19-Mar-09
ENG Women 373/5 v SA Women Bristol 05-Jul-17
ENG Women 371/7 v SA Women Leicester 18-Jul-22
AUS Women 371/8 v India Women Brisbane 08-Dec-24
India Women 370/5 v IRE Women Rajkot 12-Jan-25
WI Women 368/8 v SL Women Mumbai 03-Feb-13
ENG Women 366/4 v PAK Women Taunton 27-Jun-16
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ranji Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings, streaming details in India

All eyes on Kohli as many Indian stars are ready for Ranji Trophy 2nd round

Sundar Pichai joins Indian tech leaders in £80M bid for London cricket team

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 semifinals: Full list of teams and schedule

Vidarbha batter with 664 average set for national return after 8 years

Topics :India cricket teamWomen cricket IndiaCricket

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story