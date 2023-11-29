Virat Kohli to not play T20Is and ODI cricket till March 2024 at least

India senior batter Virat Kohli will not play white-ball cricket till March 2024 as he has asked for a break. After the World Cup final debacle, Kohli was rested for the five-match T20 International series against Australia. India's next white-ball assignment will be the three-match T20I and ODI series in South Africa.

According to an Indian Express report, 35-year-old Kohli told the BCCI that he won't be available for white-ball matches without giving any timeline.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The report stated that Kohli has informed the BCCI and selectors that he needs a break from white-ball cricket and that he will get back to them about when he wants to play white-ball cricket next.

However, Virat is available for Test cricket. After the white-ball series in South Africa, India will play two Tests against the Proteas. The first Test match of the series will begin on Boxing Day (December 26).

After the two-match Test series, India will host Afghanistan for three T20 Internationals, starting January 11. Given the second Test against South Africa ends on January 7, Kohli is expected to miss the India vs Afghanistan T20s.

Moreover, no white-ball series is scheduled for India after the Afghanistan T20s as they will host England for five-match series, which will run till March 11.

With IPL 2024 likely to start at the end of March, fans are not likely to see in action during white-ball game in Indian colours in near future.



Currently, Virat Kohli is on family holiday in United Kingdom.

India tour of South Africa 2023-24 full schedule