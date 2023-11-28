Home / Cricket / News / Ind vs Aus: Big show from Maxwell wins thriller for Aussies in Guwahati

Ind vs Aus: Big show from Maxwell wins thriller for Aussies in Guwahati

Mad Max Glenn Maxwell showcased his fury to produce a Big Show in Guwahati and keep Australia alive by winning yet another match single-handedly and hitting a century on the way

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Glenn Maxwell hit joint-fastest T20I century as Australia beat India in the 3rd T20 at Guwahati to keep the five-match series alive. Photo: X

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
When in doubt, hit out is the mantra of Glenn Maxwell. On most days he fails, but on days that count the most, he succeeds for Australia. Tuesday, November 28, 2023, in Guwahati, would be one of those days as Mad Max showed his furry to produce yet another Big Show on Indian soil to win a match single-handedly and keep the Aussies alive once again. 

Maxwell utilised this advantage goit one four towards the backward point and another towards the cow corner on shots which could have gone either way in terms of losing a wicket or getting a boundary. He reached his third hundred T20I hundred, getting there in only 47 balls and thereby joining former Aussie captain Aaron Finch as the fastest to hit T20I century for the Green and Gold brigade.  

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

