LIVE SCORE India vs Australia 3rd T20: Wade wins toss, Aussies bowl first

India vs Australia 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: India would eye an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series as they are already 2-0 up, having won the first two matches convincingly

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs Australia 3rd T20 Live Score. Photo: BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 7:10 PM IST
After winning the first two T20Is, India and Australia will move to the Northeast where the third India vs Australia T20 international will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. 
Australia will be without the services of Adam Zampa and Steve Smith for this game. They, however, have a series on line and must win tonight to stay alive in the five-match bilateral. 
India vs Australia Playing 11
India Playing 11 probable: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna
Australia Playing 11 probable: Matthew Short, Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha
IND vs AUS LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Suryakumar Yadav and Mathew Wade will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
India vs Australia live telecast details
Sports 18  will live broadcast the India vs Australia 3rd T20 in India in five languages.
IND vs AUS live-streaming
Jio Cinema will live stream the India vs Australia 3rd T20 in India for free.
Stay tuned for India vs Australia live score and match updates...

Key Events

7:10 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 3rd T20: India Playing 11 tonight

6:53 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 3rd T20: Australia Playing 11 tonight

6:50 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 3rd T20: Three changes in Aussie playing 11, one in India’s

6:44 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 3rd T20: Australia wins toss, bowl first

6:30 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 3rd T20: Pitch Report

6:14 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 3rd T20: Probable Playing 11s

6:08 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 3rd T20: Preview of the match

5:52 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 3rd T20: Welcome to the live blog

7:10 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 3rd T20: India Playing 11 tonight

 
India Playing 11
 
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna
 

6:53 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 3rd T20: Australia Playing 11 tonight

 
Australia Playing 11
 
Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson
 

6:50 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 3rd T20: Three changes in Aussie playing 11, one in India’s

 
Australia made three changes in the playing 11 as World Cup final- Man of the Match Travis Head returned to action. He came in for Steve Smith. Kane Richardson and Jason Behrendorff were the other two changes in place of Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott. 
 
For India, Mukesh Kumar, who is getting married pretty soon, was replaced by Avesh Khan in the playing 11. 
 

6:44 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 3rd T20: Australia wins toss, bowl first

 
Once again Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and decided to bowl first. The reason once again is dew. 
 

6:30 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 3rd T20: Pitch Report

 
In the official pitch report, Deep Dasgupta and Matthew Hayden said, “It's a pretty big ground - 70m and 73m square boundaries, 83m straight boundary. It's a typical high-scoring venue, dew could be a big factor though. The pitch is very hard, black-soil wicket and has a good sheen. Conditions will be very good for batting. The new ball though could swing around a bit.”
 

6:14 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 3rd T20: Probable Playing 11s

 
India Playing 11 probable
 
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.
 
Australia Playing 11 probable
 
Steven Smith, Matthew Short/Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.
 

6:08 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 3rd T20: Preview of the match

 
The stylish Tilak Varma wouldn't mind some quality batting time before his possible exit from the playing eleven as the Indian team aims to take an unassailable lead in the third T20 International against Australia here on Tuesday.
 

Will Steve Smith retain his place in Australia Playing 11 vs India in third T20. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

5:52 PM

India vs Australia Live Score | 3rd T20: Welcome to the live blog

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Australia 3rd T20 international from the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
India vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamSuryakumar Yadav

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

