LIVE SCORE India vs Australia 3rd T20: Wade wins toss, Aussies bowl first

After winning the first two T20Is, India and Australia will move to the Northeast where the third India vs Australia T20 international will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Australia will be without the services of Adam Zampa and Steve Smith for this game. They, however, have a series on line and must win tonight to stay alive in the five-match bilateral.

India vs Australia Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna

Australia Playing 11 probable: Matthew Short, Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

IND vs AUS LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Suryakumar Yadav and Mathew Wade will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

India vs Australia live telecast details

Sports 18 will live broadcast the India vs Australia 3rd T20 in India in five languages.

IND vs AUS live-streaming

Jio Cinema will live stream the India vs Australia 3rd T20 in India for free.

Stay tuned for India vs Australia live score and match updates...