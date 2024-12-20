Virat Kohli planning to settle in London, says childhood coach Rajkumar

Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is reportedly planning to leave India and settle in London with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and their two children, daughter Vamika and son Akaay. This revelation comes from his childhood coach, Rajkumar Yadav, who hinted at the impending move in an interview with Hindi newspaper Dainik Jagran.

Currently, Kohli is with the Indian cricket team in Australia for Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite his cricketing commitments, the star cricketer has frequently been spotted spending extended periods in London, fuelling speculation about a permanent relocation.

Kohli’s attachment to London became more evident earlier this year when his son Akaay was born there on February 15. Over the past few months, the cricketer balanced his professional responsibilities with time spent with his family in the city.

"Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. The move is expected very soon, although he remains focused on his cricketing commitments for now," said Rajkumar Yadav.

After his son’s birth in February, Kohli returned to India to represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He then played a crucial role in India’s triumph at the T20 World Cup held in the USA and West Indies.

Post the World Cup victory, Kohli participated in celebratory events in India before heading to Sri Lanka for an international series. Following the series, he spent time in London between July and August before returning for the home season against Bangladesh. Virat Kohli runs in India vs Australia Test series In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India senior batter scored a century in the first match. However, he failed to contribute with bat in the next two matches - Day Night Test in Adelaide and Brisbane Test. Australian pacers found a flaw Kohli's technique, which impeded his run-scoring after the Perth Test. He got out while trying to play a cover drive. In the three matches played so far in the IND vs AUS series, 36-year-old Kohli amassed 126 runs at an average of 31.50.

Confrontation with media

Kohli’s protective stance regarding his family recently made headlines during an incident at Melbourne airport. A cameraperson attempted to film him with his family without permission, prompting Kohli to intervene. “With my kids, I need some privacy. You can’t film without asking me,” he was heard saying.