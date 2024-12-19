Not Sachin or Kohli: Ashwin is the greatest match winner for India in Tests

While legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are often hailed as the greatest match-winners in Indian cricket history, one player has quietly but firmly claimed a higher distinction when it comes to India’s dominance in home Tests – Ravichandran Ashwin. With a career spanning 15 years, Ashwin’s contribution to India’s Test victories, especially in home conditions, is unparalleled. On Wednesday, he bid farewell to international cricket , leaving behind a legacy that establishes him not just as one of India’s finest, but as one of the greatest match-winners in the history of Test cricket.

Ashwin, a true match-winner for India Ashwin’s career statistics speak volumes about his impact. Over 106 Test matches, he took 537 wickets, securing his place as the seventh-highest wicket-taker of all time. He stands just behind India’s legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble, who took 619 wickets. Ashwin’s remarkable bowling strike rate of 50.73 is the best among the nine bowlers who have taken over 500 wickets, and his bowling average of 24 ranks third, underscoring his efficiency and consistency.

But Ashwin’s true brilliance lies not just in his personal milestones , but in his contribution to India's Test victories. Out of the 106 Test matches Ashwin played, India won 61 of them. This puts him in an exclusive club, only surpassed by the likes of Tendulkar (72) and Virat Kohli (62) in terms of Test victories. His win percentage of 57.55% is the sixth-highest among players who have featured in over 100 Tests, a remarkable achievement, especially considering the intense competition from players like Ricky Ponting, Glenn McGrath, and Shane Warne, who played during Australia's dominant era of the 1990s and early 2000s.

Highest win % for a player in Tests (Minimum 100 Tests) Player Span Matches Won Lost Draw Win % Matthew Hayden 1994-2009 103 71 18 14 68.93 Glenn McGrath 1993-2007 124 84 20 20 67.74 Justin Langer 1993-2007 105 70 17 18 66.67 Ricky Ponting 1995-2012 168 108 31 29 64.29 Shane Warne 1992-2007 145 92 26 27 63.45 R Ashwin 2011-2024 106 61 28 17 57.55 Cheteshwar Pujara 2010-2023 103 58 27 18 56.31

Most Test fifers for India Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 10 R Ashwin 2011-2024 106 200 27246 4541 907 12891 537 7/59 24 2.83 50.73 25 37 8 A Kumble 1990-2008 132 236 40850 6808.2 1576 18355 619 10/74 29.65 2.69 65.99 31 35 8 Harbhajan Singh 1998-2015 103 190 28580 4763.2 871 13537 417 8/84 32.46 2.84 68.53 16 25 5 N Kapil Dev 1978-1994 131 227 27740 4623.2 1060 12867 434 9/83 29.64 2.78 63.91 17 23 2 BS Chandrasekhar 1964-1979 58 97 15963 - 584 7199 242 8/79 29.74 2.7 65.96 12 16 2 RA Jadeja 2012-2024 78 147 18233 3038.5 723 7675 319 7/42 24.05 2.52 57.15 13 15 3 BS Bedi 1966-1979 67 118 21364 - 1096 7637 266 7/98 28.71 2.14 80.31 13 14 1 JJ Bumrah 2018-2024 43 83 8250 1375 328 3788 194 6/27 19.52 2.75 42.52 6 12 - SP Gupte 1951-1961 36 61 11284 1880.4 608 4403 149 9/102 29.55 2.34 75.73 8 12 1 Z Khan 2000-2014 92 165 18785 3130.5 624 10247 311 7/87 32.94 3.27 60.4 15 11 1

Ashwin prowess with the bat

More From This Section

Ashwin’s influence wasn’t confined to the ball alone; his batting has played a pivotal role in India’s victories as well. Of his six Test centuries, five led to victories, and the other resulted in a draw. His all-round contributions in victories are a testament to his well-rounded skill set, which few can match in the history of the game.

In the context of Indian cricket, Ashwin’s achievements stand tall. His 374 wickets in wins is more than double that of Jacques Kallis (182), a legendary all-rounder. Through his wickets, vital partnerships, and batting contributions, Ashwin has proven time and again that he is, without a doubt, the greatest match-winner India has had in home Tests. His departure from international cricket marks the end of an era, but his legacy as India’s most impactful Test player in the home conditions will be remembered for years to come.

Delving deeper into Ashwin’s contributions to India’s victories, it’s clear that his impact was often the difference between winning and losing. Of his 537 Test wickets, 374 were claimed in victories – the fifth-highest for any player. He remains the only Indian bowler to claim over 300 wickets in winning causes. His 31 five-wicket hauls in victories is second only to Muttiah Muralitharan’s 41. A remarkable 69.65% of Ashwin's career wickets came in Test victories, placing him fourth in the all-time rankings in that regard. Only McGrath, Lee, and Warne have higher percentages.