Not Sachin or Kohli: Ashwin is the greatest match winner for India in Tests

While legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are often hailed as the greatest match-winners in Indian cricket history, one player has quietly but firmly claimed a higher distinction when it comes to India’s dominance in home Tests – Ravichandran Ashwin. With a career spanning 15 years, Ashwin’s contribution to India’s Test victories, especially in home conditions, is unparalleled. On Wednesday, he bid farewell to international cricket, leaving behind a legacy that establishes him not just as one of India’s finest, but as one of the greatest match-winners in the history of Test cricket.
Ashwin’s career statistics speak volumes about his impact. Over 106 Test matches, he took 537 wickets, securing his place as the seventh-highest wicket-taker of all time. He stands just behind India’s legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble, who took 619 wickets. Ashwin’s remarkable bowling strike rate of 50.73 is the best among the nine bowlers who have taken over 500 wickets, and his bowling average of 24 ranks third, underscoring his efficiency and consistency.
Ashwin, a true match-winner for India
But Ashwin’s true brilliance lies not just in his personal milestones, but in his contribution to India's Test victories. Out of the 106 Test matches Ashwin played, India won 61 of them. This puts him in an exclusive club, only surpassed by the likes of Tendulkar (72) and Virat Kohli (62) in terms of Test victories. His win percentage of 57.55% is the sixth-highest among players who have featured in over 100 Tests, a remarkable achievement, especially considering the intense competition from players like Ricky Ponting, Glenn McGrath, and Shane Warne, who played during Australia's dominant era of the 1990s and early 2000s.
|Highest win % for a player in Tests (Minimum 100 Tests)
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Draw
|Win %
|Matthew Hayden
|1994-2009
|103
|71
|18
|14
|68.93
|Glenn McGrath
|1993-2007
|124
|84
|20
|20
|67.74
|Justin Langer
|1993-2007
|105
|70
|17
|18
|66.67
|Ricky Ponting
|1995-2012
|168
|108
|31
|29
|64.29
|Shane Warne
|1992-2007
|145
|92
|26
|27
|63.45
|R Ashwin
|2011-2024
|106
|61
|28
|17
|57.55
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|2010-2023
|103
|58
|27
|18
|56.31
|Most Test fifers for India
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|10
|R Ashwin
|2011-2024
|106
|200
|27246
|4541
|907
|12891
|537
|7/59
|24
|2.83
|50.73
|25
|37
|8
|A Kumble
|1990-2008
|132
|236
|40850
|6808.2
|1576
|18355
|619
|10/74
|29.65
|2.69
|65.99
|31
|35
|8
|Harbhajan Singh
|1998-2015
|103
|190
|28580
|4763.2
|871
|13537
|417
|8/84
|32.46
|2.84
|68.53
|16
|25
|5
|N Kapil Dev
|1978-1994
|131
|227
|27740
|4623.2
|1060
|12867
|434
|9/83
|29.64
|2.78
|63.91
|17
|23
|2
|BS Chandrasekhar
|1964-1979
|58
|97
|15963
|-
|584
|7199
|242
|8/79
|29.74
|2.7
|65.96
|12
|16
|2
|RA Jadeja
|2012-2024
|78
|147
|18233
|3038.5
|723
|7675
|319
|7/42
|24.05
|2.52
|57.15
|13
|15
|3
|BS Bedi
|1966-1979
|67
|118
|21364
|-
|1096
|7637
|266
|7/98
|28.71
|2.14
|80.31
|13
|14
|1
|JJ Bumrah
|2018-2024
|43
|83
|8250
|1375
|328
|3788
|194
|6/27
|19.52
|2.75
|42.52
|6
|12
|-
|SP Gupte
|1951-1961
|36
|61
|11284
|1880.4
|608
|4403
|149
|9/102
|29.55
|2.34
|75.73
|8
|12
|1
|Z Khan
|2000-2014
|92
|165
|18785
|3130.5
|624
|10247
|311
|7/87
|32.94
|3.27
|60.4
|15
|11
|1
Ashwin prowess with the bat
Ashwin’s influence wasn’t confined to the ball alone; his batting has played a pivotal role in India’s victories as well. Of his six Test centuries, five led to victories, and the other resulted in a draw. His all-round contributions in victories are a testament to his well-rounded skill set, which few can match in the history of the game.
In the context of Indian cricket, Ashwin’s achievements stand tall. His 374 wickets in wins is more than double that of Jacques Kallis (182), a legendary all-rounder. Through his wickets, vital partnerships, and batting contributions, Ashwin has proven time and again that he is, without a doubt, the greatest match-winner India has had in home Tests. His departure from international cricket marks the end of an era, but his legacy as India’s most impactful Test player in the home conditions will be remembered for years to come.