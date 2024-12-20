Business Standard

Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Pakistan match date, venue, live streaming

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India vs Pakistan match during the Champions Trophy 2025 with commentary available in multiple languages.

India vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025

India vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

The impasse between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was resolved on Thursday when the International Cricket Council (ICC) clarified the venue for the India vs Pakistan match in the upcoming tournaments.
 
While the much-anticipated clash between the arch-rivals is set to take place during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, there is significant speculation about the venue for the IND vs PAK encounter scheduled in February-March.
 
According to various media reports, the India vs Pakistan match in the Champions Trophy 2025 could be held on February 23, either in Sri Lanka or the UAE.
 
 
In the battle to host the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy clash, the UAE is expected to emerge as a likely venue, hosting this and other India matches.
 
Meanwhile, India is likely to play their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan in Sri Lanka, as the island nation is co-hosting the multi-nation tournament along with India.

India vs Pakistan match date, venue, and live streaming details for Champions Trophy 2025

 
When will the Champions Trophy 2025 begin?
 
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will begin on February 19, 2025.
 
What will be the venue for the India vs Pakistan match at the Champions Trophy 2025?
 
India is expected to play their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Sri Lanka or the UAE.
 
At what time will the India vs Pakistan clash take place during the Champions Trophy 2025?
 
If Sri Lanka hosts the IND vs PAK match in the Champions Trophy, the match is expected to start at 1:30 PM IST. However, if the UAE hosts the match, it might begin at around 2:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Pakistan match during the Champions Trophy 2025?
 
Despite the merger of Star Disney with Jio, Star Sports, being the official broadcaster of ICC tournaments in India, will telecast the Champions Trophy matches. Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD, and Star Sports 3 will broadcast the IND vs PAK match with English commentary.
 
How to watch live streaming of the IND vs PAK match during the Champions Trophy 2025?
 
Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India vs Pakistan match during the Champions Trophy 2025 with commentary available in multiple languages.

