WATCH: Security lapse at Kotla; Fans enter ground, shake hands with Kohli

As the fans reached Kohli, they gleefully shook hands with the cricketing icon, briefly halting play. The security, slow to react at first, quickly regained control and escorted the fans off the field. The match resumed shortly after, but the incident left a lingering sense of unease in the air.

This was the second fan breach in as many days, raising serious concerns about the adequacy of security arrangements at the venue. With Kohli's star power attracting such fervent admirers, the repeated breaches suggest a troubling lapse in planning and protection, as the Ranji Trophy game continues with one of India’s most beloved cricketers on display.

On Day 1, a spectator managed to bypass security and approached Virat Kohli to touch his feet, marking a memorable moment. This is Kohli’s first Ranji Trophy match in 12 years, and his rare appearance has significantly boosted the visibility of the domestic fixture, drawing thousands of fans to the Kotla in hopes of catching a glimpse of the modern cricketing legend.