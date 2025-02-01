Yuvraj Singh-backed Canada Super60 League to be held in July in Toronto

Cricket Canada has announced that the inaugural edition of its much-anticipated Canada Super60 League, backed by India's World Cup-winning hero Yuvraj Singh, will begin here in July.

The league will be held in collaboration with Star 333 Sports Inc.

This league, championed by cricketing legend Yuvraj, is poised to elevate the game in Canada to unprecedented heights and promises to captivate fans across North America while nurturing the next generation of talent.

The Canada Super60 League will be the first league in North America to feature both men's and women's competitions right from its inaugural year.

The tournament will feature eight teams, each comprising a mix of local players, international stars, and a fixed quota of players from associate nations.

"This structure aims to give more exposure to developing cricketing nations and showcase diverse talent. The inaugural season will take place in Toronto, with plans to expand to other cricket-loving cities of Canada," the organisers said in a statement.

"The league will bring world-class competition and excitement to Canadian grounds by featuring some of the biggest names in global cricket.