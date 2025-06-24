We'll go for the win: Tongue confident England can chase down 371 vs India
Should England manage the feat, it would be their second-highest successful run chase in Test history and the second-best at this venue.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
England pacer Josh Tongue has expressed firm confidence that his side will push for victory on the final day of the first Test against India, being played at Headingley. England finished Day 4 on 21 for no loss, needing another 350 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. England looking to create history
“Our mindset is clear, we’re going for the win,” said Tongue when asked if England might play conservatively to secure a draw. “The message in the dressing room is to be positive from ball one. Hopefully, we won’t need to consider a draw. We’ll reassess at lunch depending on where we stand.”
Tongue confident of England's chase at Headingley
Tongue believes the current England batting unit has the tools to pull off the chase. “With the kind of batting line-up we have, I see no reason we can’t reach the target. Of course, the Indian bowlers will have their moments, but it’s about weathering the pressure and striking back. This team has shown before that we can chase big totals,” he said.
Back in the playing XI for just his fourth Test appearance, Tongue made a significant impact in India’s second innings. He claimed three wickets in four balls, ending with figures of 3/72, and played a crucial role in bowling India out for 364.
Known affectionately as ‘The Mop’ by teammate Ben Duckett for his knack of cleaning up the tailenders, Tongue lived up to the moniker on Monday by removing India’s final three batters in one over.
“I’ve now done it a couple of times, so maybe the nickname is sticking,” Tongue laughed. “It’s always nice to contribute to the team, and getting those lower-order wickets was really satisfying.”
England now faces a challenging but possible task on the final day, and with a positive mindset, they’re ready to take it on.
