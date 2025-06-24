We'll go for the win: Tongue confident England can chase down 371 vs India

England pacer Josh Tongue has expressed firm confidence that his side will push for victory on the final day of the first Test against India, being played at Headingley. England finished Day 4 on 21 for no loss, needing another 350 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. England looking to create history

Should England manage the feat, it would be their second-highest successful run chase in Test history and the second-best at this venue.

Tongue confident of England's chase at Headingley "Our mindset is clear, we're going for the win," said Tongue when asked if England might play conservatively to secure a draw. "The message in the dressing room is to be positive from ball one. Hopefully, we won't need to consider a draw. We'll reassess at lunch depending on where we stand."

Tongue believes the current England batting unit has the tools to pull off the chase. "With the kind of batting line-up we have, I see no reason we can't reach the target. Of course, the Indian bowlers will have their moments, but it's about weathering the pressure and striking back. This team has shown before that we can chase big totals," he said. Back in the playing XI for just his fourth Test appearance, Tongue made a significant impact in India's second innings. He claimed three wickets in four balls, ending with figures of 3/72, and played a crucial role in bowling India out for 364.