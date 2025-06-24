Home / Cricket / News / We'll go for the win: Tongue confident England can chase down 371 vs India

We'll go for the win: Tongue confident England can chase down 371 vs India

Should England manage the feat, it would be their second-highest successful run chase in Test history and the second-best at this venue.

Josh Tongue
Josh Tongue
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
England pacer Josh Tongue has expressed firm confidence that his side will push for victory on the final day of the first Test against India, being played at Headingley. England finished Day 4 on 21 for no loss, needing another 350 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.  England looking to create history
 
Should England manage the feat, it would be their second-highest successful run chase in Test history and the second-best at this venue.
 
“Our mindset is clear, we’re going for the win,” said Tongue when asked if England might play conservatively to secure a draw. “The message in the dressing room is to be positive from ball one. Hopefully, we won’t need to consider a draw. We’ll reassess at lunch depending on where we stand.” 
  Tongue confident of England's chase at Headingley  
Tongue believes the current England batting unit has the tools to pull off the chase. “With the kind of batting line-up we have, I see no reason we can’t reach the target. Of course, the Indian bowlers will have their moments, but it’s about weathering the pressure and striking back. This team has shown before that we can chase big totals,” he said.
 
Back in the playing XI for just his fourth Test appearance, Tongue made a significant impact in India’s second innings. He claimed three wickets in four balls, ending with figures of 3/72, and played a crucial role in bowling India out for 364. 
 
Known affectionately as ‘The Mop’ by teammate Ben Duckett for his knack of cleaning up the tailenders, Tongue lived up to the moniker on Monday by removing India’s final three batters in one over.
 
“I’ve now done it a couple of times, so maybe the nickname is sticking,” Tongue laughed. “It’s always nice to contribute to the team, and getting those lower-order wickets was really satisfying.”
 
England now faces a challenging but possible task on the final day, and with a positive mindset, they’re ready to take it on.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cricket fraternity pays tribute to late legendary spinner Dilip Doshi

ENG vs IND 1st Test: Hourly weather report of Headingley, Leeds on June 24

Former India spinner Dilip Doshi passes away in London at age 77

Joe Root equals Dravid's record of most catches in Test cricket | Full list

MLC 2025: New York vs San Francisco playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Topics :India vs EnglandEngland cricket teamIndia cricket teamTest CricketICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story