MLC 2025: New York vs San Francisco playing 11, live toss time, streaming

The 14th match of Major League Cricket 2025 features MI New York taking on the high-flying San Francisco Unicorns at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Tuesday, June 24.

MI New York, the league's inaugural champions, have struggled to find rhythm this season. With only one win from four matches, they find themselves languishing in fourth place on the table. Their solitary victory came against the winless Seattle Orcas, while their latest match ended in a close two-wicket loss to Washington Freedom.

ALSO READ: Pant becomes first Indian keeper to hit centuries in both Test innings In contrast, the San Francisco Unicorns are in red-hot form, having won all four of their matches so far. Led by Matthew Short, SFU most recently pulled off a stunning chase against the Texas Super Kings, hunting down a target of 199 in just 16.1 overs. They’ve already beaten MI New York once this season—by three wickets—and will be aiming to extend their unbeaten streak.

MLC 2025: MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Playing 11 (Probables) MI New York Playing 11 (Probables): Quinton de Kock (wk), Heath Richards, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rushil Ugarkar San Francisco Unicorns Playing 11 (Probables): Matthew Short (c), Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Tim Seifert (wk), Karima Gore, Xavier Bartlett, Haris Rauf, Carmi le Roux, Brody Couch MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns head-to-head in MLC Total matches played: 3

MI New York won: 0

San Francisco Unicorns won: 3

No Result: 0 Squads of both teams

MI New York squad: Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Heath Richards, Tajinder Dhillon, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rushil Ugarkar, Ehsan Adil, George Linde, Sharad Lumba, Tristan Luus, Delano Potgieter, Nosthush Kenjige, Agni Chopra, Kunwarjeet Singh San Francisco Unicorns squad: Matthew Short (c), Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Tim Seifert (wk), Karima Gore, Xavier Bartlett, Haris Rauf, Carmi le Roux, Brody Couch, Juanoy Drysdale, Cooper Connolly, Liam Plunkett, Hammad Azam, Callum Stow, Romario Shepherd, Jahmar Hamilton, Achilles Browne MLC 2025 match on June 24: MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live toss, telecast & streaming details Which teams will clash on June 24 (Tuesday) in MLC 2025?

MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns will face off in MLC 2025 on June 24 (Tuesday). What is the venue of the New York vs San Francisco MLC 2025 match? The match between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2025 will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, USA. When will the live toss for the match between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2025 take place? The live toss for the match between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2025 will be held at 5:00 AM IST on June 24.

What time will the match between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2025 begin? The match between MI New York and San Francisco Unicorns in MLC 2025 will begin at 5:30 AM IST on June 24. Which TV channels will live telecast the New York vs San Francisco MLC 2025 match in India? The live telecast of the New York vs San Francisco MLC 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns match in India?