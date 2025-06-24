ENG vs IND 1st Test: Hourly weather report of Headingley, Leeds on June 24

Shubman Gill-led Indian cricket team have put themselves in strong contention to win the first of the five Tests against England at Headingley, Leeds, after setting a record 371-run target for the home team. India, with the help of centuries from Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul in the second innings, posted a big total of 364 runs before being bundled out. Now, England will resume Day 5—the final day of the match—needing 350 more runs to win, having finished Day 4 at 21 for no loss. Both teams will fancy their chances of winning the match, but the weather report for Leeds on Tuesday, June 24, tilts the situation towards a draw.

According to the latest weather reports from AccuWeather.com for Leeds, United Kingdom, on June 24, there is a strong probability of rain starting in the morning. The rain is expected to start at 3 am with 24 per cent chance of precipitation, increasing to 29 per cent at 4 am and 57 per cent at 5 am. The precipitation chances come down to 49 per cent at 7 am before picking up pace again at 9 am—just at the time of the start of the match. Starting 11 am, the rain is expected to calm down in intensity but continue with lighter showers.

Again, the rain is predicted to pick up pace at 2 pm and continue till night. If this report turns out to be accurate, both England and India may have to settle for a draw—bringing an anticlimactic end to an absolutely stellar match.

Record chase on card for England

Despite having the reputation of a batter’s graveyard, Headingley usually provides better batting conditions on the last two days of play—as the many run chases at this venue suggest, including Ben Stokes’ historic 135* to help England beat Australia in the 2019 Ashes. But to win against India, the hosts have to channel their inner 2022, when they chased down a 378-run target set by India at Birmingham. That match remains the only one to date where India have lost a Test match after setting a 350-plus target in the final innings.