Home / Cricket / News / Wedding called off: Smriti Mandhana confirms amid media speculation

Wedding called off: Smriti Mandhana confirms amid media speculation

In her statement, Mandhana addressed the growing rumors and emphasized her need for privacy during this difficult time.

Smriti Mandhana calls off her wedding, confirms it via social media statement
Smriti Mandhana calls off her wedding, confirms it via social media statement
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 2:09 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana took to social media on Sunday to announce that her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal has been called off. The announcement comes after weeks of public scrutiny and speculation surrounding their relationship, which had garnered significant attention.
 
Public Statement from Smriti Mandhana
In her statement, Mandhana addressed the growing rumors and emphasized her need for privacy during this difficult time. She expressed her frustration with the constant media attention but made it clear that the wedding was no longer going forward. Mandhana stated:
 
“Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of speculation about my life, and I feel it's important to speak up. I am a private person, and I wish to keep my life that way. But for clarity, the wedding is called off. I request everyone to respect the privacy of both families and give us the space to handle this matter at our own pace. My focus remains on representing my country, and I will continue to strive to win trophies for India. Thank you for your support, and I ask that we all move forward.” 
 
Background: A rollercoaster of events
 
The weeks leading up to the wedding were filled with dramatic developments. Mandhana had planned her wedding to Muchhal in her hometown of Sangli, with star-studded pre-wedding ceremonies. However, just a day before the wedding, her father experienced a sudden health scare, forcing her to postpone the event indefinitely to prioritize her family’s well-being.
 
In the wake of the postponement, rumors began circulating about the relationship, fueled by Mandhana’s decision to delete her wedding-related posts from social media. The speculation intensified further after her withdrawal from the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). It was soon revealed that her close friend and teammate, Jemimah Rodrigues, also chose to pull out of the tournament to stay by Mandhana’s side during this turbulent time.
 
Mandhana’s request for privacy comes as she navigates both personal and professional challenges. Despite the emotional upheaval, she has reaffirmed her commitment to cricket and her country, with a focus on continuing to represent India at the highest level.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ranchi was special: Virat Kohli picks his best knock after series win vs SA

Starc shines in all-round show as Australia closes in on huge Ashes victory

Rohit Sharma becomes fourth Indian to score 20,000 runs across formats

BCCI clears Shubman Gill for India's T20I series opener vs South Africa

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

Topics :Cricket News

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story