Home / Cricket / News / India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI playing 11 prediction: Both India and South Africa are expected to field an unchanged 11 for the final match

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI playing 11
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI playing 11
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 1:12 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
After two high-scoring matches in Ranchi and Raipur, the Indian cricket team will now be hosting South Africa in the third and final ODI of the series at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, December 6, with the series level at 1-1.
 
In both matches, the batting department of both teams clicked and all the four innings so far in the series have been 300-plus scores. However, the concern stands with the bowling standpoint, where India are failing to take wickets in the death, while South Africa are looking clueless in the middle phases. Whichever team bowls better on Saturday will be walking away with the series trophy.
 
So far as the team combination is concerned, despite losing one match each so far in the series, both sides are expected to walk into the final game with an unchanged 11. 

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI playing 11

India Playing 11 (Probable): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
 
South Africa Playing 11 (Probable): Ryan Rickelton (w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman

India vs South Africa ODI head-to-head stats

  • Total matches played: 96
  • India won: 41
  • South Africa won: 52
  • No result: 3

Squad of both teams:

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel
 
South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Live telecast and streaming details

When will India vs South Africa 3rd ODI take place?
 
The third ODI match of the three-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Saturday (December 6).
 
What is the venue of IND vs SA 3rd ODI?
 
The Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, will host India vs South Africa 3rd ODI on Sunday.
 
What is India vs South Africa 3rd ODI live toss time? 
The IND vs SA 3rd ODI live toss will take place at 1:00 pm IST.
 
What is the live match time for India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match? 
The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI live match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match in India? 
Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 3rd ODI match in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match in India? 
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Most wickets by left-arm pacer in Tests: Starc overtakes Wasim Akram

Jinx shattered! Joe Root scores his first Test century on Australian soil

Akram applauds Starc for taking most Test wickets by a left-arm pacer

Sunil Narine becomes first player to claim 600 wickets in T20 cricket

2nd Ashes Test: Here's why ENG & AUS players are wearing black armbands

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamIndia vs South Africa

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story