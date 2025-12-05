India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

After two high-scoring matches in Ranchi and Raipur, the Indian cricket team will now be hosting South Africa in the third and final ODI of the series at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, December 6, with the series level at 1-1.

In both matches, the batting department of both teams clicked and all the four innings so far in the series have been 300-plus scores. However, the concern stands with the bowling standpoint, where India are failing to take wickets in the death, while South Africa are looking clueless in the middle phases. Whichever team bowls better on Saturday will be walking away with the series trophy.

ALSO READ: Rohit set to return to India's premier domestic T20 tourney after 13 years So far as the team combination is concerned, despite losing one match each so far in the series, both sides are expected to walk into the final game with an unchanged 11. India vs South Africa 3rd ODI playing 11 India Playing 11 (Probable): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna South Africa Playing 11 (Probable): Ryan Rickelton (w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman

India vs South Africa ODI head-to-head stats Total matches played: 96

India won: 41

South Africa won: 52

No result: 3 Squad of both teams: India squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen. India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Live telecast and streaming details When will India vs South Africa 3rd ODI take place?

The third ODI match of the three-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Saturday (December 6). What is the venue of IND vs SA 3rd ODI? The Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, will host India vs South Africa 3rd ODI on Sunday. What is India vs South Africa 3rd ODI live toss time? The IND vs SA 3rd ODI live toss will take place at 1:00 pm IST. What is the live match time for India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match? The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI live match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.