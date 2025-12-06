Home / Cricket / News / BCCI clears Shubman Gill for India's T20I series opener vs South Africa

BCCI clears Shubman Gill for India's T20I series opener vs South Africa

Gill was earlier named in India's squad for the South Africa T20I series, but his inclusion remained subject to fitness clearance.

Shubman Gill fitness update
Shubman Gill fitness update
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 5:10 PM IST
India’s T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill has been officially cleared to take the field in the opening match against South Africa after completing his recovery program at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE). The young batter had been under medical supervision following a neck injury sustained during the Kolkata Test, but has now met all required fitness benchmarks.
 
Successful Completion of Rehabilitation
 
Gill was earlier named in India’s squad for the South Africa T20I series, but his inclusion remained subject to fitness clearance. Over the past few days, he underwent a full rehabilitation plan that included mobility restoration, strength training and batting load assessment as part of the BCCI’s Return To Play (RTP) protocol.
 
A formal communication from the Centre of Excellence confirmed Gill’s fitness, stating that he has completed every stage of his recovery and is now eligible to participate in all formats. The update was shared with the team’s Sports Science and Medicine (SSM) department, which includes physiotherapist Kamlesh Jain, strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux, and team doctor Dr. Charles. 
 
Details of the Injury and Treatment
 
Gill’s injury occurred on the second day of the Kolkata Test, when he suffered a whiplash impact while fielding. The discomfort intensified, forcing him to leave the field and undergo immediate medical evaluation. He was subsequently hospitalised for observation and received an injection to ease inflammation and alleviate pain.
 
Due to the nature of the injury and the time required for controlled recovery, Gill was ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against South Africa. Team management opted not to risk him, ensuring he had adequate time to regain full fitness before the T20Is.
 
Return Strengthens India’s Top Order
 
With his rehabilitation now complete, Gill’s return comes as a welcome boost for India ahead of the T20I series. His presence adds stability and experience to the top order, especially with a challenging South African campaign ahead.
 
India will now have their vice-captain available from the very first match, increasing both their selection flexibility and batting depth as they prepare for the multi-format tour.

Topics :Shubman GillBCCIIndia vs South Africa

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

