West Indies mount comeback as Babar's Test ton drought stretches on

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was denied his first Test century in four years as West Indies fought back in the second and final cricket Test on Tuesday.

Babar, who last scored a Test century in December 2022 against New Zealand at Karachi, was run out for 88 by Brandon King's stunning direct throw from short cover before Pakistan's middle order collapsed and reached 333-6 at lunch on Day 3.

Pakistan still trails by 11 runs with Abdullah Shafique holding the fort at 132 not out and tailender Sajid Khan unbeaten on 16.

King picked up a lower back injury and had to be stretchered off after he fell awkwardly as his sharp throw ran out Babar at the striker's end when Shafique refused to go for a tight single and Babar couldn't recover his ground after running halfway to the wicket.

West Indies dried up runs through some disciplined bowling from Jomel Warrican and Jayden Seales after Pakistan resumed at 266-2. Babar and Shafique, who rotated strike well on Day 2, stretched their partnership to 183 before West Indies claimed three wickets for five runs. Warrican was splendid with both the old ball and the second new ball as the left-arm spinner had debutant Awais Zafar clean bowled for 1 when the batter came out of his crease for a big shot but completely missed the line of the ball. Shamar Joseph then trapped Salman Ali Agha plumb leg before wicket and Warrican claimed his third wicket of the innings after West Indies took the second new ball when Mohammad Rizwan was bowled for 18.