India to Australia: Highest successful run chase in Test cricket history

Test cricket is often considered as the most important format in cricket by fans. The five days of battle allows teams to have multiple chances of comebacks in the match, despite trailing behind for a good amount of time in the game. One of the toughest aspects of Test cricket is chasing a big total in the fourth innings of the game, which is usually considered as the toughest time to bat for any team. However, there are multiple instances where teams have surprised their opponents by chasing down a mountain of a total to emerge victorious in the game. Here is the list of top instances where teams chased down the impossible totals to win the match.
Highest successful run chase in Test cricket history
| Rank
| Team
| Against
| Target
| Date
| Venue
| 1
| West Indies
| Australia
| 418
| 09-05-2003
|
Antigua Recreation Ground
| 2
| South Africa
| Australia
| 414
| 17-12-2008
| WACA Ground
| 3
| Australia
| England
| 404
| 22-07-1948
| Headingley
| 4
| India
| West Indies
| 403
| 07-04-1976
|
| 5
| West Indies
| Bangladesh
| 395
| 03-02-2021
|
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
| 6
| Sri Lanka
| Zimbabwe
| 388
| 14-07-2017
|
| 7
| India
| England
| 387
| 11-12-2008
|
| 8
| England
| India
| 378
| 01-07-2022
| Edgbaston
| 9
| Pakistan
| Sri Lanka
| 377
| 03-07-2015
|
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
| 10
| Australia
| Pakistan
| 369
| 18-11-1999
| Bellerive Oval
| 11
| Australia
| West Indies
| 359
| 31-03-1978
| Bourda
| 12
| England
| Australia
| 359
| 22-08-2019
| Headingley
| 13
| Sri Lanka
| South Africa
| 352
| 04-08-2006
| P Sara Oval
| 14
| West Indies
| New Zealand
| 345
| 27-02-1969
| Eden Park
| 15
| West Indies
| England
| 342
| 28-06-1984
| Lord's
| 16
| Pakistan
| Sri Lanka
| 342
| 16-07-2022
|
Galle International Stadium
| 17
| Australia
| India
| 339
| 16-12-1977
| WACA Ground
| 18
| Australia
| South Africa
| 336
| 20-01-1950
| Kingsmead
| 19
| South Africa
| Australia
| 335
| 15-03-2002
| Kingsmead
| 20
| England
| Australia
| 332
| 29-12-1928
|
| 21
| Australia
| South Africa
| 331
| 08-03-2002
| Newlands
| 22
| India
| Australia
| 328
| 15-01-2021
|
| 23
| Sri Lanka
| Zimbabwe
| 326
| 14-01-1998
|
Sinhalese Sports Club Ground
| 24
| New Zealand
| Pakistan
| 324
| 24-02-1994
| AMI Stadium
| 25
| West Indies
| England
| 322
| 25-08-2017
| Headingley
| 26
| West Indies
| Pakistan
| 317
| 13-03-1958
| Bourda
| 27
| New Zealand
| Bangladesh
| 317
| 17-10-2008
|
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
| 28
| Australia
| England
| 315
| 17-01-1902
| Adelaide Oval
| 29
| England
| Australia
| 315
| 16-08-2001
| Headingley
| 30
| Pakistan
| Australia
| 314
| 28-09-1994
|
National Stadium (Karachi)
| 31
| Australia
| South Africa
| 310
| 17-11-2011
|
| 32
| West Indies
| Australia
| 308
| 26-03-1999
| Kensington Oval
| 33
| Australia
| Bangladesh
| 307
| 09-04-2006
|
Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium
| 34
| England
| New Zealand
| 305
| 14-02-1997
| AMI Stadium
| 35
| Sri Lanka
| South Africa
| 304
| 13-02-2019
| Kingsmead
| 36
| Pakistan
| Sri Lanka
| 302
| 16-01-2014
|
| 37
| England
| New Zealand
| 299
| 10-06-2022
| Trent Bridge
| 38
| England
| Australia
| 297
| 01/03/1895
|
| 39
| England
| New Zealand
| 296
| 23-06-2022
| Headingley
| 40
| South Africa
| Australia
| 295
| 06-02-1953
|
| 41
| England
| New Zealand
| 294
| 23-05-2008
| Old Trafford
| 42
| Australia
| South Africa
| 292
| 31-03-2006
|
| 43
| Australia
| South Africa
| 287
| 02-01-2006
|
| 44
| Australia
| England
| 286
| 08-03-1929
|
| 45
| New Zealand
| Sri Lanka
| 285
| 09-03-2023
| Hagley Oval
| 46
| South Africa
| England
| 284
| 02-01-1906
| Old Wanderers
| 47
| England
| New Zealand
| 284
| 10-06-2004
| Trent Bridge
| 48
| England
| Australia
| 282
| 01-01-1908
|
| 49
| West Indies
| England
| 282
| 05-02-1998
|
| 50
| England
| New Zealand
| 282
| 20-05-2004
| Lord's
1. West Indies vs Australia (St John's, 2003) – 418 runs
The record for the highest successful run chase in Test cricket belongs to the West Indies cricket team, who chased down 418 runs against Australia at St John's in 2003. Led by Brian Lara's magnificent 153, the Windies defied all odds to secure a stunning three wickets win against the Aussies.
2. South Africa vs Australia (Perth, 2008) – 414 runs
The team with the highest successful run chase in ODIs, also holds the record for the second highest successful run chase in Tests and that too against the same team. South Africa chased down the total of 414 runs against Australia in Perth, 2008, to win the game by 6 wickets. Graeme Smith (115) and Hashim Amla (103) were the backbone of Proteas during the chase.
3. India vs West Indies (Port of Spain, 1976) – 406 runs
India's 406-run chase against the West Indies in Port of Spain, 1976, was a historical achievement, as they did it against one of the most dominant teams in the history of cricket.. Sunil Gavaskar's 101 and Gundappa Viswanath's 97 helped India secure a memorable win.
4. Australia vs England (Leeds, 1948) – 404 runs
While Australia often finds themselves on the receiving end of these historic chases, there was a moment where they were on the giving end when they beat England in a historic chase. Don Bradman's unbeaten 270 was the highlight of Australia's 404-run chase against England at Leeds in 1948. This innings cemented Bradman's legendary status and to this date remains one of the greatest individual knocks in history of Test cricket.
5. West Indies vs Bangladesh (Chattogram, 2021) – 395 runs
The current West Indies team are nothing like what they used to be in Test cricket, but they tapped into their past in 2021 against Bangladesh to record another historic chase under their name. Kyle Mayers' sensational double century helped the West Indies chase 395 runs against Bangladesh in Chattogram.
6. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe (Colombo, 2017)- 391 runs
Sri Lanka made their highest successful run chase and sixth highest overall, when they beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets while chasing 391 runs in their home Test at Colombo in 2017.
7. India vs England (Chennai, 2008) – 387 runs
Sachin Tendulkar's unbeaten century and half-centuries from Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh in the fourth innings helped India chase 387 runs against England in Chennai, 2008. This was the second highest successful run chase in India at the time.
8. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (Pallekele, 2015)- 382 runs
Pakistan recorded their highest successful run chase in Test cricket history when they chased down 382 runs target against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2015. Younus Khan 171 not-out was Pakistan’s star in the match.
9. England vs India (Birmingham, 2022) – 378 runs
10. Australia vs Pakistan (Hobart, 1999)- 369 runs
Australia’s 4 wickets win against Pakistan while chasing 369 runs at Hobart in 1999 is the tenth highest successful run chase in Test cricket overall. Justin Langer with 59 in first innings and 127 in second innings was Australia's hero in the match.