India to Australia: Highest successful run chase in Test cricket history

The highest successful run chase in Test for India is when they beat West Indies with 6 wickets while chasing 406 in 1976

Aditya Kaushik
Sep 21 2024
Test cricket is often considered as the most important format in cricket by fans. The five days of battle allows teams to have multiple chances of comebacks in the match, despite trailing behind for a good amount of time in the game. One of the toughest aspects of Test cricket is chasing a big total in the fourth innings of the game, which is usually considered as the toughest time to bat for any team. However, there are multiple instances where teams have surprised their opponents by chasing down a mountain of a total to emerge victorious in the game. Here is the list of top instances where teams chased down the impossible totals to win the match. 
 

Rank Team Against Target Date Venue
1 West Indies Australia 418 09-05-2003
Antigua Recreation Ground
2 South Africa Australia 414 17-12-2008 WACA Ground
3 Australia England 404 22-07-1948 Headingley
4 India West Indies 403 07-04-1976
5 West Indies Bangladesh 395 03-02-2021
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
6 Sri Lanka Zimbabwe 388 14-07-2017
R Premadasa Stadium
7 India England 387 11-12-2008
MA Chidambaram Stadium
8 England India 378 01-07-2022 Edgbaston
9 Pakistan Sri Lanka 377 03-07-2015
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
10 Australia Pakistan 369 18-11-1999 Bellerive Oval
11 Australia West Indies 359 31-03-1978 Bourda
12 England Australia 359 22-08-2019 Headingley
13 Sri Lanka South Africa 352 04-08-2006 P Sara Oval
14 West Indies New Zealand 345 27-02-1969 Eden Park
15 West Indies England 342 28-06-1984 Lord's
16 Pakistan Sri Lanka 342 16-07-2022
Galle International Stadium
17 Australia India 339 16-12-1977 WACA Ground 18 Australia South Africa 336 20-01-1950 Kingsmead 19 South Africa Australia 335 15-03-2002 Kingsmead 20 England Australia 332 29-12-1928
Melbourne Cricket Ground
21 Australia South Africa 331 08-03-2002 Newlands 22 India Australia 328 15-01-2021
Brisbane Cricket Ground
23 Sri Lanka Zimbabwe 326 14-01-1998
Sinhalese Sports Club Ground
24 New Zealand Pakistan 324 24-02-1994 AMI Stadium 25 West Indies England 322 25-08-2017 Headingley 26 West Indies Pakistan 317 13-03-1958 Bourda 27 New Zealand Bangladesh 317 17-10-2008
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
28 Australia England 315 17-01-1902 Adelaide Oval 29 England Australia 315 16-08-2001 Headingley 30 Pakistan Australia 314 28-09-1994
National Stadium (Karachi)
31 Australia South Africa 310 17-11-2011
Wanderers Stadium
32 West Indies Australia 308 26-03-1999 Kensington Oval 33 Australia Bangladesh 307 09-04-2006
Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium
34 England New Zealand 305 14-02-1997 AMI Stadium 35 Sri Lanka South Africa 304 13-02-2019 Kingsmead 36 Pakistan Sri Lanka 302 16-01-2014
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
37 England New Zealand 299 10-06-2022 Trent Bridge 38 England Australia 297 01/03/1895
Melbourne Cricket Ground
39 England New Zealand 296 23-06-2022 Headingley 40 South Africa Australia 295 06-02-1953
Melbourne Cricket Ground
41 England New Zealand 294 23-05-2008 Old Trafford 42 Australia South Africa 292 31-03-2006
Wanderers Stadium
43 Australia South Africa 287 02-01-2006
Sydney Cricket Ground
44 Australia England 286 08-03-1929
Melbourne Cricket Ground
45 New Zealand Sri Lanka 285 09-03-2023 Hagley Oval 46 South Africa England 284 02-01-1906 Old Wanderers 47 England New Zealand 284 10-06-2004 Trent Bridge 48 England Australia 282 01-01-1908
Melbourne Cricket Ground
49 West Indies England 282 05-02-1998
Queen's Park Oval
50 England New Zealand 282 20-05-2004 Lord's
1. West Indies vs Australia (St John's, 2003) – 418 runs
 
The record for the highest successful run chase in Test cricket belongs to the West Indies cricket team, who chased down 418 runs against Australia at St John's in 2003. Led by Brian Lara's magnificent 153, the Windies defied all odds to secure a stunning three wickets win against the Aussies.
 
2. South Africa vs Australia (Perth, 2008) – 414 runs
 
The team with the highest successful run chase in ODIs, also holds the record for the second highest successful run chase in Tests and that too against the same team. South Africa chased down the total of 414 runs against Australia in Perth, 2008, to win the game by 6 wickets. Graeme Smith (115) and Hashim Amla (103) were the backbone of Proteas during the chase.
 
3. India vs West Indies (Port of Spain, 1976) – 406 runs
 
India's 406-run chase against the West Indies in Port of Spain, 1976, was a historical achievement, as they did it against one of the most dominant teams in the history of cricket.. Sunil Gavaskar's 101 and Gundappa Viswanath's 97 helped India secure a memorable win.
 
4. Australia vs England (Leeds, 1948) – 404 runs
 
While Australia often finds themselves on the receiving end of these historic chases, there was a moment where they were on the giving end when they beat England in a historic chase. Don Bradman's unbeaten 270 was the highlight of Australia's 404-run chase against England at Leeds in 1948. This innings cemented Bradman's legendary status and to this date remains one of the greatest individual knocks in history of Test cricket.
 
5. West Indies vs Bangladesh (Chattogram, 2021) – 395 runs
 
The current West Indies team are nothing like what they used to be in Test cricket, but they tapped into their past in 2021 against Bangladesh to record another historic chase under their name. Kyle Mayers' sensational double century helped the West Indies chase 395 runs against Bangladesh in Chattogram.
 
6. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe (Colombo, 2017)- 391 runs
 
Sri Lanka made their highest successful run chase and sixth highest overall, when they beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets while chasing 391 runs in their home Test at Colombo in 2017.  
 
 
7. India vs England (Chennai, 2008) – 387 runs
 
Sachin Tendulkar's unbeaten century and half-centuries from Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh in the fourth innings helped India chase 387 runs against England in Chennai, 2008. This was the second highest successful run chase in India at the time.
 
8. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (Pallekele, 2015)- 382 runs
 
Pakistan recorded their highest successful run chase in Test cricket history when they chased down 382 runs target against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2015. Younus Khan 171 not-out was Pakistan’s star in the match.
 
9. England vs India (Birmingham, 2022) – 378 runs
 
Engalnd recorded the ninth highest successful run-chase in history of Test cricket when they chased down the 378 runs target set by India in Birmingham in 2022. Unbeaten tons from Joe Root and Jonny Bairstwo helped England secure the win.
 
10. Australia vs Pakistan (Hobart, 1999)- 369 runs
 
Australia’s 4 wickets win against Pakistan while chasing 369 runs at Hobart in 1999 is the tenth highest successful run chase in Test cricket overall. Justin Langer with 59 in first innings and 127 in second innings was Australia's hero in the match.
 

