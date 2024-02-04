Sensex (    %)
                        
India vs England: Highest 4th innings totals in India in Test history

387 is the highest successful run chase in India in Test cricket history. Under the captaincy of Ben Stokes, England highest successful run chase is 378 runs for the loss of three wickets vs India

Ben Stokes, James Anderson

Ben Stokes, James Anderson. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 4:36 PM IST
England is in sight of the highest 4th innings total in India while chasing the 399-run target against Rohit Sharma's men in the second Test at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. In the era of bazball, it is expected that Ben Stokes's men will go for the target set by India and approach it positively.

India managed 255 runs in the 2nd innings after leading by 171 after the first innings. England scored 255 runs in its first innings. Highest fourth inning total in India is 387, which the hosts scored against England in 2008 Chennai Test. 
Highest 4th innings total in Tests in India
Score By Opposition Result Venue Year
387-4 India England Won Chennai 2008
364-6 India Pakistan Drawn Delhi 1979
355-8 India West Indies Drawn Mumbai (B) 1949
347 India Australia Tied Chennai 1986
325-3 India West Indies Drawn Kolkata 1948
299-5 Sri Lanka India Drawn Delhi 2017

387 is the highest successful run chase in India in Test cricket history. India chased down the target in the final session of the Test match on the back of Virender Sehwag's hard-hitting batting followed by Sachin Tendulkar's century and his stand with Yuvraj Singh.

 
Top 10 highest run-chase in India
Team Opposition Target Chased Venue Year
India England 387 Chennai 2008
West Indies India 276 Delhi 1987
India West Indies 276 Delhi 2011
India New Zealand 261 Bengaluru 2012
India Australia 254 Mumbai (Brabourne) 1964
India Australia 216 Mohali 2010
England India 207 Delhi 1972
India Australia 207 Bengaluru 2010
India Pakistan 203 Delhi 2007
Australia India 194 Bengaluru 1998
 


Under the captaincy of Ben Stokes, England highest successful run chase is 378 runs for the loss of three wickets against India in the 2022 Birmingham Test. 

England: Highest Test chases under Ben Stokes
Score Opposition Venue Year
378/3 India Birmingham 2022
299/5 New Zealand Nottingham 2022
296/3 New Zealand Leeds 2022
279/5 New Zealand Lord's 2022
254/7 Australia Leeds 2023

Meanwhile, England's highest successful run chase in India is 208 runs for the loss of four wickets in the 1972 Dellhi Test. 

England’s highest run chases in Asia in Tests
209/5 Pakistan Lahore (1961)
209/1 Bangladesh Mirpur (2009)
208/4 India Delhi (1972)
170/2 Pakistan Karachi (2022)

Highest successful run chase in history of Test cricket
  • 418 - West Indies vs Australia in Antigua.
  • 414 - South Africa vs Australia in Perth.
  • 404 - Australia vs England in Leeds.
  • 403 - India vs West Indies in Port of Spain.
  • 395 - West Indies vs Bangladesh in Chittagong.
First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

