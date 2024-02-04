India vs England: Highest 4th innings totals in India in Test history

England is in sight of the highest 4th innings total in India while chasing the 399-run target against Rohit Sharma's men in the second Test at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. In the era of bazball, it is expected that Ben Stokes's men will go for the target set by India and approach it positively.

India managed 255 runs in the 2nd innings after leading by 171 after the first innings. England scored 255 runs in its first innings. Highest fourth inning total in India is 387, which the hosts scored against England in 2008 Chennai Test.

Highest 4th innings total in Tests in India Score By Opposition Result Venue Year 387-4 India England Won Chennai 2008 364-6 India Pakistan Drawn Delhi 1979 355-8 India West Indies Drawn Mumbai (B) 1949 347 India Australia Tied Chennai 1986 325-3 India West Indies Drawn Kolkata 1948 299-5 Sri Lanka India Drawn Delhi 2017

387 is the highest successful run chase in India in Test cricket history. India chased down the target in the final session of the Test match on the back of Virender Sehwag's hard-hitting batting followed by Sachin Tendulkar's century and his stand with Yuvraj Singh.





Top 10 highest run-chase in India Team Opposition Target Chased Venue Year India England 387 Chennai 2008 West Indies India 276 Delhi 1987 India West Indies 276 Delhi 2011 India New Zealand 261 Bengaluru 2012 India Australia 254 Mumbai (Brabourne) 1964 India Australia 216 Mohali 2010 England India 207 Delhi 1972 India Australia 207 Bengaluru 2010 India Pakistan 203 Delhi 2007 Australia India 194 Bengaluru 1998



Under the captaincy of Ben Stokes, England highest successful run chase is 378 runs for the loss of three wickets against India in the 2022 Birmingham Test.

England: Highest Test chases under Ben Stokes Score Opposition Venue Year 378/3 India Birmingham 2022 299/5 New Zealand Nottingham 2022 296/3 New Zealand Leeds 2022 279/5 New Zealand Lord's 2022 254/7 Australia Leeds 2023

Meanwhile, England's highest successful run chase in India is 208 runs for the loss of four wickets in the 1972 Dellhi Test.

England’s highest run chases in Asia in Tests 209/5 Pakistan Lahore (1961) 209/1 Bangladesh Mirpur (2009) 208/4 India Delhi (1972) 170/2 Pakistan Karachi (2022)