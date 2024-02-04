India vs England: Highest 4th innings totals in India in Test history

England is in sight of the highest 4th innings total in India while chasing the 399-run target against Rohit Sharma's men in the second Test at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. In the era of bazball, it is expected that Ben Stokes's men will go for the target set by India and approach it positively.
India managed 255 runs in the 2nd innings after leading by 171 after the first innings. England scored 255 runs in its first innings. Highest fourth inning total in India is 387, which the hosts scored against England in 2008 Chennai Test.
|Highest 4th innings total in Tests in India
|Score
|By
|Opposition
|Result
|Venue
|Year
|387-4
|India
|England
|Won
|Chennai
|2008
|364-6
|India
|Pakistan
|Drawn
|Delhi
|1979
|355-8
|India
|West Indies
|Drawn
|Mumbai (B)
|1949
|347
|India
|Australia
|Tied
|Chennai
|1986
|325-3
|India
|West Indies
|Drawn
|Kolkata
|1948
|299-5
|Sri Lanka
|India
|Drawn
|Delhi
|2017
387 is the highest successful run chase in India in Test cricket history. India chased down the target in the final session of the Test match on the back of Virender Sehwag's hard-hitting batting followed by Sachin Tendulkar's century and his stand with Yuvraj Singh.
|Top 10 highest run-chase in India
|Team
|Opposition
|Target Chased
|Venue
|Year
|India
|England
|387
|Chennai
|2008
|West Indies
|India
|276
|Delhi
|1987
|India
|West Indies
|276
|Delhi
|2011
|India
|New Zealand
|261
|Bengaluru
|2012
|India
|Australia
|254
|Mumbai (Brabourne)
|1964
|India
|Australia
|216
|Mohali
|2010
|England
|India
|207
|Delhi
|1972
|India
|Australia
|207
|Bengaluru
|2010
|India
|Pakistan
|203
|Delhi
|2007
|Australia
|India
|194
|Bengaluru
|
1998
Under the captaincy of Ben Stokes, England highest successful run chase is 378 runs for the loss of three wickets against India in the 2022 Birmingham Test.
|England: Highest Test chases under Ben Stokes
|Score
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|378/3
|India
|Birmingham
|2022
|299/5
|New Zealand
|Nottingham
|2022
|296/3
|New Zealand
|Leeds
|2022
|279/5
|New Zealand
|Lord's
|2022
|254/7
|Australia
|Leeds
|2023
Meanwhile, England's highest successful run chase in India is 208 runs for the loss of four wickets in the 1972 Dellhi Test.
|England’s highest run chases in Asia in Tests
|209/5
|Pakistan
|Lahore
|(1961)
|209/1
|Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|(2009)
|208/4
|India
|Delhi
|(1972)
|170/2
|Pakistan
|Karachi
|(2022)
Highest successful run chase in history of Test cricket
- 418 - West Indies vs Australia in Antigua.
- 414 - South Africa vs Australia in Perth.
- 404 - Australia vs England in Leeds.
- 403 - India vs West Indies in Port of Spain.
- 395 - West Indies vs Bangladesh in Chittagong.