IND vs BAN: Shubman Gill scores 5th Test hundred as India declare at 287/4

India's Shubman Gill scored his fifth Test hundred against Bangladesh on day three of the first Test match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 21.
Gill's unbeaten knock of 119 led India's innings on day three alongside Rishabh Pant, giving India a massive 514-run lead after the second innings.
Pant also scored his 6th Test hundred in the process which took him level to former Indian skipper MS Dhoni for the most Test hundreds scored by an Indian wicketkeeper.
Check India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
Pant also scored his 6th Test hundred in the process which took him level to former Indian skipper MS Dhoni for the most Test hundreds scored by an Indian wicketkeeper.
Check India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
Gill and KL Rahul were then ordered back to the dressing room by skipper Rohit Sharma as the hosts declared their innings at 287/4 after the 64th over.
|Shubman Gill Test career for India
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100s
|50s
|0s
|4s
|6s
|2020-2024
|26
|48
|5
|1611
|128
|37.46
|2697
|59.73
|5
|6
|5
|180
|28
Shubman Gill displayed a mix of composure and attacking play, with the number three batter scoring 10 fours and 4 sixes in his knock, which kept entertaining the crowd at regular intervals.
It was the mindful partnership between Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill from the start of day three that anchored the Indian innings and secured them a 514-run lead on the day.
Setting Bangladesh a target of 515 in the 1st Test, the hosts would like to make sure that they avoid any slip-ups and not let Bangladesh get into the game with wickets at regular intervals.
Setting Bangladesh a target of 515 in the 1st Test, the hosts would like to make sure that they avoid any slip-ups and not let Bangladesh get into the game with wickets at regular intervals.