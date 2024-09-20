India vs Bangladesh Test: Hasan Mahmud joins elite list with his fifer

The 24-year-old Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud enjoyed a memorable outing during the first Test between India and Bangladesh as he picked his second fifer in his fourth Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on September 20.

In what looked like a pitch suited for the pacers at the start of day one, it was Hasan who single-handedly took out the Indian top order in the first session.

While Rohit Sharma was sent back to the pavilion for just 6 runs with a brilliant outswinging delivery, Hasan then went on to dismiss Rohit's opening partner, Shubman Gill, for an 8-ball duck, with the ball edging his bat and going into the gloves of Litton Das.





India vs bangladesh second Test live updates Hasan's third wicket was Virat Kohli, who also departed early after scoring just 6 runs.

Mahmud kept the pressure on Jaiswal and Pant after lunch as well and finally got his fourth wicket of the day in the 26th over. Hasan removed Rishabh Pant at a time when both batters were looking settled. The pacer ended a 62-run fourth-wicket partnership to keep the Bangla Tigers in the game.

However, the pacer had to wait to complete his fifer as Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja refused to give Bangladesh any wickets in the final session. Hasan finally got his moment of celebration when he dismissed Bumrah in the 12th over of day two to get his second five-wicket haul, ending the Indian innings on 376.

With his impressive bowling performance against India, Hasan Mahmud now holds the record for the joint second-highest number of fifers by a Bangladeshi pacer, along with Robiul Islam, with two five-wicket hauls each. Shahadat Hossain, with four fifers, is the only bowler ahead of him.

