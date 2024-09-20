Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / India vs Bangladesh Test: Hasan Mahmud joins elite list with his fifer

India vs Bangladesh Test: Hasan Mahmud joins elite list with his fifer

Hasan got his moment of celebration when he dismissed Bumrah in the 12th over of day two to get his second five-wicket haul, ending the Indian innings on 376.

Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud (Pic: Twitter)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 24-year-old Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud enjoyed a memorable outing during the first Test between India and Bangladesh as he picked his second fifer in his fourth Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on September 20.

In what looked like a pitch suited for the pacers at the start of day one, it was Hasan who single-handedly took out the Indian top order in the first session.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


While Rohit Sharma was sent back to the pavilion for just 6 runs with a brilliant outswinging delivery, Hasan then went on to dismiss Rohit's opening partner, Shubman Gill, for an 8-ball duck, with the ball edging his bat and going into the gloves of Litton Das.

Hasan's third wicket was Virat Kohli, who also departed early after scoring just 6 runs.

India vs bangladesh second Test live updates

Mahmud kept the pressure on Jaiswal and Pant after lunch as well and finally got his fourth wicket of the day in the 26th over. Hasan removed Rishabh Pant at a time when both batters were looking settled. The pacer ended a 62-run fourth-wicket partnership to keep the Bangla Tigers in the game.

However, the pacer had to wait to complete his fifer as Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja refused to give Bangladesh any wickets in the final session. Hasan finally got his moment of celebration when he dismissed Bumrah in the 12th over of day two to get his second five-wicket haul, ending the Indian innings on 376.

With his impressive bowling performance against India, Hasan Mahmud now holds the record for the joint second-highest number of fifers by a Bangladeshi pacer, along with Robiul Islam, with two five-wicket hauls each. Shahadat Hossain, with four fifers, is the only bowler ahead of him.

More From This Section

Travis Head smashes career-best 154 as Australia beat England in 1st ODI

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: R Ashwin hits his fastest Test century

IND vs BAN: Top test wicket-takers from Team India and Bangladesh in India

India vs Bangladesh: Jaiswal-Pant put up rescue act amid top-order collapse

IND vs BAN: Team India's Test record in Chennai, check full list of matches


Most fifers for Bangladesh by a pacer

Player Fifers Matches
Shahadat Hossain 4 38
Robiul Islam 2 9
Hasan Mahmud 2 4

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test day 2: Bumrah gets his second wicket, Bangladesh 5 down

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud 'joyful' after day 1 heroics

IND vs BAN: The story behind Bangladesh cricket team's pace revolution

IND vs BAN: Ravichandran Ashwin suggests batters to go hard like Pant

Jaiswal proud of half century against Bangladesh in 1st Test match

Topics :India vs BangladeshIndia cricket teamBangladesh cricket teamBCCI

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story