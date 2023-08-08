Home / Cricket / News / WI vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: Kuldeep has Charles, Pooran in the middle
WI vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: Kuldeep has Charles, Pooran in the middle

West Indies vs India: Check live score and updates from 3rd T20 between Windies and Men in Blue. The match takes place at National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. West Indies lead 2-0 in 5-match series

BS Web Team New Delhi
West Indies vs India 3rd T20I Live Score

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 9:02 PM IST
In a must-win game, India will be fielding first as West Indies skipper Rovamn Powell won the toss and decided to bat first at the National Stadium in Providence, Guyan in the third T20I of the match series. West Indies lead the series 2-0. 
9:02 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies 105/2 after 14 overs

 
100 has come up for West Indies as Pooran and King are going great guns and leaving no stone unturned to punish the bad balls that they are getting. It is yet another over with more than 10 runs in it. 
 

9:00 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies 93/2 after 13 overs

 
Nicholas Pooran says I have had enough of the ‘looking at’ the pitch and he goes for the big shots, earning 13 from the Kuldeep Yadav over. 
 

8:54 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies 80/2 after 12 overs

 
Only four runs come from the 12th over by Hardik Pandya as Nicholas Pooran and King look to find the much-needed boundaries
 

8:48 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: Review gives India the wicket of Charles

 
Originally termed not out, Johnson Charles had to walk back to the pavilion for a third consecutive failure as he was found plumb in front of the wicket of the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav. India reviewed the decision and all three dots were red for pitching in line, impact in line and hitting the wickets. 
 

8:44 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies 73/1 after 10 overs

 
West Indies are ticking along nicely as they have played the first 10 overs and lost only one wicket. But India would be happy to not have let the runs flow in an unchecked manner. Time to switch gears for the batting team maybe.
 

8:39 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies 67/1 after 09 overs

 
Just after the wicket over, pressure has been let off by Chahal as he has conceded 11 runs and West Indies are back in the driver’s seat. 
 

8:36 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies 56/1 after 08 overs, first wicket for India

 
This would be the first wicket for India as Kyle Mayers hit one in the air, right after hutting a beautiful four inside-out. The second hit was caught by Arshdeep at deep square leg and India have their first scalps of the match.
 

8:32 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies 50/0 after 07 overs

 
Brandon King has decided that he has played slowly for quite some time now and he must get going. As a result, he hit Kuldeep Yadav for an inside-out four and then smashed him for a six down the ground to collect 12 from the over and bring up the team's fifty.
 

8:31 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies 38/0 after 06 overs

 
And Yuzvendra Chahal has made sure that he doesn’t give away much either apart from the four in the over. As a result, only six runs come from the final powerplay over, but West Indies haven’t lost a wicket yet. 
 

8:29 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies 32/0 after 05 overs

 
This has been a brilliant comeback from Axar Patel as he has given only two runs in his second over having gone for 10 in his first. 
 

8:28 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies 30/0 after 04 overs, when Jaiswal got his maiden T20I cap

8:16 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies 19/0 after 03 overs

 
Four!! Rocks on the backfoot does King and drives it for a four past the deep extra cover
 
Four!! Axar Patel is having a tough time in the middle as after a four of the first ball by King, he has been hit for another one by Kyle Mayers 
 

8:14 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies 9/0 after 02 overs

 
First boundary for West Indies. It is surprising why Powell would look to bat first when conditions are clearly overcast. Maybe he knows the weather better and thinks that the ball will turn big time later on. That’s why he also has an extra spinner in the playing 11
 

8:08 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies 3/0 after 01 over

 
Overcast conditions are helping Hardik Pandya swing the ball and it is getting difficult for Brandon King to face the ball. 
 
Edged and fall short of short third-man. Mayers will heave a sigh of relief. 
 
A check shot from Mayers will fetch him a single again 
 

8:04 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: Some confusion in the middle

 
Although it is not raining, umpires asked the players to go inside as the groundsmen have been asked once again to place markers for the 30-yard circle. And the players are being asked to come back as well. 
 

8:02 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: And the first ball is about to be bowled

 
The first match is about to be bowled and West Indies have in their reach a record that has not been achieved by any other international team- to beat India in three consecutive matches in bilateral T20s.
 

7:51 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies forced to make a change in their playing 11 for today’s match

7:51 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: India made two changes in the playing 11 for today’s match

7:49 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: Here’s what we know so far about the game


In a must-win game, India will be fielding first as West Indies skipper Rovamn Powell won the toss and decided to bat first at the National Stadium in Providence, Guyan in the third T20I of the match series. West Indies lead the series 2-0. 
 
Jason Holder missed out due to injury while Roston Chase came in his place in the West Indies playing 11. For India, Kuldeep Yadav was back from injury and replaced Ravi Bishnoi while Yashasvi Jaiswal made his T20 debut and replaced Ishan Kishan.
 

7:40 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: Two changes in Indian playing 11 for today

 
India have made two changes in the playing 11 as Ishan Kishan has given way to Yashasvi Jaiswal for the opening spot while Kuldeep Yadav, having recovered from injury is back in place of Ravi Bishnoi. Axar Patel has yet again kept his place in the side and once again, India have been devoid of batting depth. 
 

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 6:49 PM IST

