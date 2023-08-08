WI vs IND 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: Kuldeep has Charles, Pooran in the middle

In a must-win game, India will be fielding first as West Indies skipper Rovamn Powell won the toss and decided to bat first at the National Stadium in Providence, Guyan in the third T20I of the match series. West Indies lead the series 2-0.

Jason Holder missed out due to injury while Roston Chase came in his place in the West Indies playing 11. For India, Kuldeep Yadav was back from injury and replaced Ravi Bishnoi while Yashasvi Jaiswal made his T20 debut and replaced Ishan Kishan.

West Indies vs India 3rd T20I Live Scorecard West Indies Batting India Bowling Runs- 76 Wickets- 02 Run Rate- 6.9 Overs- 11 Batters Bowler Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran Axar Patel

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Playing 11

India Playing 11

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Playing 11

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

IND vs WI TOSS Result

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell has won the toss and opted to bat first even as there are clouds in the sky and the ground looks overcast.

West Indies vs India live streaming and live telecast for free

The live telecast of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be available on Doordarshan (DD) Sports. Jio Cinemas will live stream the IND vs WI 3rd T20I for free

Stay tuned for India vs West Indies live score and match updates here