India will face an uphill task in the third T20I of the five-match T20I series against West Indies. Trailing 0-2, Hardik Pandya’s men must win the third match which will be played in the National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. India lost the first match by four runs and the second one by two wickets in Trouba, Trinidad and Providence, Guyana respectively. They played with only five pure batters and Axar Patel could not perform well with the bat to aid the Indian batting lineup. For this match, the team might add Yashasvi Jaiswal in the playing 11 in place of Axar. India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Playing 11India Playing 11 probableYashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav/ Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh KumarWest Indies Playing 11 probableKyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas.IND vs WI LIVE TOSS TIMEThe live toss between India's captain Hardik Pandya and West Indies' skipper Rovman Powell will take place at 7:30 PM IST.West Indies vs India live streaming and live telecast for freeThe live telecast of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be available on Doordarshan (DD) Sports. Jio Cinemas will live stream the IND vs WI 3rd T20I for freeStay tuned for India vs West Indies live score and match updates here