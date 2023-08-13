WI vs IND 5th T20 LIVE SCORE: India eye historic series win in Florida

West Indies, who played well in the first two games, wouldn’t want to be on the receiving end of a World record. Rovman Powell and co would hence look to put in an inspired performance and win the series by winning the decider.
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Playing 11
India Playing 11 probable
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
West Indies Playing 11 probable
Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder/Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
IND vs WI LIVE TOSS TIME
The live toss between India's captain Hardik Pandya and West Indies' skipper Rovman Powell will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
West Indies vs India live streaming and live telecast for free
The live telecast of India vs West Indies 5th T20I will be available on Doordarshan (DD) Sports. Jio Cinemas will live stream the IND vs WI 5th T20I for free
Stay tuned for India vs West Indies live score and match updates here