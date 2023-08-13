WI vs IND 5th T20 LIVE SCORE: India eye historic series win in Florida

Hardik Pandya could write his name in the history books if India beat West Indies in the fifth and final T20 international of the five-match series against West Indies. If India win the fifth match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, they will become the first team to win a five-match T20 international series after being 0-2 down.

West Indies, who played well in the first two games, wouldn’t want to be on the receiving end of a World record. Rovman Powell and co would hence look to put in an inspired performance and win the series by winning the decider.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies Playing 11 probable

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder/Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

IND vs WI LIVE TOSS TIME

The live toss between India's captain Hardik Pandya and West Indies' skipper Rovman Powell will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

West Indies vs India live streaming and live telecast for free

The live telecast of India vs West Indies 5th T20I will be available on Doordarshan (DD) Sports. Jio Cinemas will live stream the IND vs WI 5th T20I for free

