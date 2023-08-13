Home / Cricket / News / WI vs IND 5th T20 LIVE SCORE: India eye historic series win in Florida
LiveNew Update

WI vs IND 5th T20 LIVE SCORE: India eye historic series win in Florida

West Indies vs India Live Updates: If India win the fifth match at Lauderhill, Florida, they will become the first team in history to win a five-match T20 international series after trailing 0-2

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs West Indies 5th T20 Live Score and Updates. Photo: BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
Hardik Pandya could write his name in the history books if India beat West Indies in the fifth and final T20 international of the five-match series against West Indies. If India win the fifth match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, they will become the first team to win a five-match T20 international series after being 0-2 down. 
6:55 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 5th T20 LIVE SCORE: Start time for the big game approaching fast

6:53 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 5th T20 LIVE SCORE: West Indies would not want to be at the receiving end

 
West Indies, who played well in the first two games, wouldn’t want to be on the receiving end of a World record. Rovman Powell and co would hence look to put in an inspired performance and win the series by winning the decider. 
 

6:51 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 5th T20 LIVE SCORE: History beckons India in Florida

 
Hardik Pandya could write his name in the history books if India beat West Indies in the fifth and final T20 international of the five-match series against West Indies. 
 
If India win the fifth match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, they will become the first team to win a five-match T20 international series after being 0-2 down. 
 

6:50 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 5th T20 LIVE SCORE: The Jaiswal-Gill pairing rose up to the occasion

 
Yashavi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill showed that they are the future of the country’s opening stand in limited-overs cricket. The duo added a record-breaking 165 for the first wicket as the men in blue chased down 179 with three overs to spare. 
 

6:48 PM Aug 23

WI vs IND 5th T20 LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live coverage of the match

 
Hello and welcome to Business Standard’s live coverage of the 5th T20 international between the West Indies and India. The match takes place at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. Stay tuned for all the updates from the game
 

Topics :Shubman GillIndia vs West IndiesIndia cricket teamWest Indies cricket teamHardik PandyaNicholas Pooran

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 6:46 PM IST

