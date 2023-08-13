Confirmation

WI vs IND 5th T20 LIVE SCORE: India eye historic series win in Florida

West Indies vs India Live Updates: If India win the fifth match at Lauderhill, Florida, they will become the first team in history to win a five-match T20 international series after trailing 0-2

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill take India to victory in the fourth T20 vs West Indies. Photo: BCCI

India vs West Indies 5th T20 Live Score and Updates. Photo: BCCI

Hardik Pandya could write his name in the history books if India beat West Indies in the fifth and final T20 international of the five-match series against West Indies. If India win the fifth match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, they will become the first team to win a five-match T20 international series after being 0-2 down. 
Topics : Shubman Gill India vs West Indies India cricket team West Indies cricket team Hardik Pandya Nicholas Pooran

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 6:46 PM IST

