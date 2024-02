Ben Duckett became the first English opener after great sir Alastair Cook to hit a century on Indian soil in Tests as he smashed the Indian bowlers all over the park at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, formerly known as Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot on Friday, February 16, during the third Test of the five-match series.

Duckett, who has been in attacking mode through all five innings, could not cross the fifty-run mark in the first two Tests. However, in the third one, the left-handed batter did not let his start go begging as he smashed fifty in just 39 balls.

