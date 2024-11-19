Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Embuldeniya returns for Sri Lanka's two-match Test series in South Africa

The 17-member squad named Tuesday is led by Dhananjaya de Silva and includes nine batters, three specialist spinners and five pace bowlers

Sri Lanka cricket team
Sri Lanka cricket team. Photo: @ICC
AP Colombo (Sri Lanka)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 6:03 PM IST
Lasith Embuldeniya will return after more than two years away from test cricket after being selected in Sri Lanka's squad to play two test matches in South Africa starting later this month.

The 17-member squad named Tuesday is led by Dhananjaya de Silva and includes nine batters, three specialist spinners and five pace bowlers.

The last of Embuldeniya's 17 test caps for Sri Lanka came in June 2022 against Australia.

He is the second left-arm spinner in the squad along with Prabath Jayasuriya, who took 18 wickets in Sri Lanka's 2-0 series win against New Zealand in September. 

Opening batter Oshada Fernando also returns after nearly a year out of the squad, while off spinner Ramesh Mendis has not been named.

The first test starts in Durban on Nov. 27. with the second test at Port Elizabeth from Dec. 5.

  Sri Lanka squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lasith Embuldeniya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

