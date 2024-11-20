Border Gavaskar Trophy winners full list; BGT history, IND vs AUS rivalry

As 2024 winds down, the cricketing world braces for a marquee clash - India vs Australia five-match Test series, that promises to captivate fans globally. On November 22, the legendary Border-Gavaskar Trophy returns, as Australia hosts India in a series destined to deliver unforgettable moments of passion, rivalry, and Test cricket drama.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS Tests full schedule, live time (IST), squads, live streaming This is no ordinary series—it’s a battle for supremacy in the purest form of the game. With the World Test Championship (WTC) 2024-25 final looming on the horizon, this contest could be the decisive chapter in the journey to Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Stakes couldn’t be higher as pride and glory collide on the 22-yard battlefield.

IND vs AUS: WTC race intensifies

Australia and India, perched at the pinnacle of the WTC standings, are ready to lock horns in a series that could make or break their championship dreams. Every run scored, every wicket taken, and every session played will reverberate through the cricketing world. India need to win the four of the five Test matches during IND vs AUS series to confirm a place in the WTC final 2025 without depending on the results of other teams' series. With so much at stake, this battle of cricketing gladiators is poised to leave indelible marks on both sides. The only question: who will emerge victorious?

Border-Gavaskar Trophy history

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is steeped in history, representing one of cricket's fiercest rivalries. Instituted in the 1996-97 season, it honours two legends—India's Sunil Gavaskar and Australia's Allan Border—both of whom surpassed 10,000 Test runs, cementing their place among the greatest batsmen in history.

This rivalry, however, predates the Trophy itself. Australian teams visited India during the colonial era, and India's first official tour of Australia in October 1947, shortly after independence, marked the beginning of their competitive saga. India suffered a 4-0 defeat in that five-Test series, laying the groundwork for a rivalry that would grow in intensity over the decades.

Memorable beginnings: When first Border-Gavaskar Trophy took place?

The first Border-Gavaskar series—a one-off Test in Delhi—took place in 1996, with India clinching victory by seven wickets. Wicketkeeper-batter Nayan Mongia starred with a brilliant 152 in the first innings, a knock that set the tone for India’s dominance in this storied rivalry.

India vs Australia head-to-head in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Over 16 series contested under the Border-Gavaskar Trophy banner, India has emerged victorious 10 times, including the last four consecutive series. Australia, however, remains a formidable opponent, with five series wins, while one ended in a draw. These encounters have produced some of the most iconic moments in cricket, etching their legacy in the annals of the sport.

India squad for BGT: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Rishabh Pant (Wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar. Australia squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (Wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (Wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

Here's how India performed in Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under since 2000

2003-04 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia

Series Result: 1-1 (Four Tests)

Under Sourav Ganguly's leadership, India surprised many by drawing the series against a dominant Australian side-led by legendary Steve Waugh. Ganguly's century in the Brisbane Test set the tone, while Rahul Dravid’s heroic 233 and 72* at Adelaide sealed a memorable win. Despite Australia's triumph in Melbourne, the drawn Sydney Test ensured India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

2007-08 Border Gavaskar Trophy: The Monkeygate controversy and Australia's Triumph

Series Result: Australia won 2-1 (Four Tests)

This series is remembered for its fiery exchanges and controversies, including the infamous "Monkeygate" scandal involving Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds. Australia dominated the first two Tests, but India bounced back with a historic 72-run win at Perth. The series concluded with a draw in Adelaide.

2011-12 Border Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's Whitewash

Series result: Australia won 4-0 (Four Tests)

Australia comprehensively outplayed India, led by Michael Clarke’s triple century in Sydney and a rejuvenated pace attack. The series marked the end of an era for Indian stalwarts like Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman, who struggled against Australia's bowling firepower.

2014-15 Border Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli’s batting brilliance

Series Result: Australia won 2-0 (Four Tests)

Despite the series loss, Virat Kohli emerged as a shining star, amassing 692 runs, including four centuries. Australia’s Steve Smith was equally dominant, scoring 769 runs. While India came close to victory in Adelaide and Brisbane, they couldn’t convert their efforts into wins.

2018-19 Border Gavaskar Trophy: India makes history with maiden series win

Series Result: India won 2-1 (Four Tests)

Under Virat Kohli's captaincy, India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia. Cheteshwar Pujara’s marathon knocks and Jasprit Bumrah’s fiery spells were pivotal. India clinched victories in Adelaide and Melbourne, while the final Test in Sydney ended in a draw, sealing a historic triumph.

2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy: India’s miracle at the Gabba

Series Result: India won 2-1 (Four Tests)

This series is regarded as one of the greatest in cricket history. After being bowled out for 36 in Adelaide, India staged an extraordinary comeback under Ajinkya Rahane’s leadership. The team levelled the series in Melbourne, held on for a famous draw in Sydney, and sealed the series with a thrilling win at Brisbane’s Gabba, breaching Australia’s fortress for the first time in 32 years.

Border Gavaskar Trophy: List of all series played over the years Year Host Country Winner Scoreline Player Of The Series 2024-25 TBD TBD TBD TBD 2022-23 India India 2-1 (4) R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja 2020-21 Australia India 2-1 (4) Pat Cummins 2018-19 Australia India 2-1 (4) Cheteshwar Pujara 2016-17 India India 2- (4) Ravindra Jadeja 2014-15 Australia Australia 2-0 (4) Steven Smith 2012-13 India India 4-0 (4) R Ashwin 2011-12 Australia Australia 4-0 (4) Michael Clarka 2010-11 India India 2-0 (4) Sachin Tendulkar 2008-09 India India 2-0 (4) Ishant Sharma 2007-08 Australia Australia 2-1 (4) Brett Lee 2004-05 India Australia 2-1 (4) Damien Martyn 2003-04 Australia Draw 1-1 (4) Rahul Dravid 2000-01 India India 2-1 (4) Harbhajan Singh 1999-00 Australia Australia 3-0 (3) Sachin Tendulkar 1997-98 India India 2-1 (4) Sachin Tendulkar 1996-97 India India 1-0 (1) Nayan Mongia

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 full schedule and live timings Match date and day Matches Time Venue Nov 22, Fri - Nov 26, Tue 1st Test 07:50:00 Perth Stadium, Perth Nov 30, Sat - Dec 01, Sun Prime Ministers XI vs India A, 2-day Warm-up Match 09:10:00 Manuka Oval, Canberra Dec 06, Fri - Dec 10, Tue 2nd Test 09:30:00 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Dec 14, Sat - Dec 18, Wed 3rd Test 05:50:00 The Gabba, Brisbane Dec 26, Thu - Dec 30, Mon 4th Test 05:00:00 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Jan 03, Fri - Jan 07, Tue 5th Test 05:00:00 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

The live streaming of Border Gavaskar Trophy will be available on Disney+Hotstar while the live telecast of the BGT 2024-25 will be available on Star Sports Networks.