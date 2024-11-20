IND vs AUS Tests full schedule, live time (IST), squads, live streaming

The India tour of Australia 2024-25, also known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, begins on November 22, when the Jasprit Bumrah-led side takes on Pat Cummins' team at the Optus Stadium. The first Test will be followed by a Day/Night Test, also called the Pink Ball Test, at the Adelaide Oval after a gap of nine days. India's tour of Australia will conclude on January 7, 2025, with the New Year Test hosted at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

ALSO READ: Srinath to Pant: Watch Indian stars in Australia since 1991| IND vs AUS India are aiming to secure their third consecutive Test series victory in Australia. However, Team India's preparations have been far from ideal. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma will not be available for the opening Test due to the birth of his second child, while India’s number three, Shubman Gill, injured himself while fielding during a match simulation.

The injuries and unavailability of key players will force the team management to rejig India's playing XI. Three pacers—Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and either Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna—are likely to feature in the line-up.

With a spot in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final at stake, India need to win at least four of the five matches. However, achieving this in challenging Australian conditions will not be easy.

Meanwhile, the hosts' top-order remains inexperienced, and their hopes of avoiding another shambolic defeat rest on seasoned middle-order batters Steven Smith, Travis Head, and Marnus Labuschagne. Additionally, the pace trio of Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood will aim to exploit India's low confidence and dominate from the start of the five-match series.

AUS vs IND Tests full schedule, timetable

India tour of Australia 2024-25 full schedule, BGT matches live timings Match date and day Matches Time Venue Nov 22, Fri - Nov 26, Tue 1st Test 07:50:00 Perth Stadium, Perth Nov 30, Sat - Dec 01, Sun Prime Ministers XI vs India A, 2-day Warm-up Match 09:10:00 Manuka Oval, Canberra Dec 06, Fri - Dec 10, Tue 2nd Test 09:30:00 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Dec 14, Sat - Dec 18, Wed 3rd Test 05:50:00 The Gabba, Brisbane Dec 26, Thu - Dec 30, Mon 4th Test 05:00:00 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Jan 03, Fri - Jan 07, Tue 5th Test 05:00:00 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney IND vs AUS squads

India squad for five-match Test series vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Rishabh Pant (Wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar. Australia Test squad for Border Gavaskar Trophy: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (Wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (Wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

India vs Australia Tests date and time, IND vs AUS live streaming and telecast in India:

When India tour of Australia 2024 begins?

India tour of Australia will begin on November 22, 2024 (Friday).

When and at what time will Australia vs India first Test take place?

The first Test between India and Australia will begin on November 22 at 7:50 AM IST. The AUS vs IND 1st Test live toss will take place at 7:20 AM IST in Perth.

When and at what time will Australia vs India second Test take place?

The IND vs AUS 2nd Test will begin on December 6 at 9:30 AM IST. The live toss at the start of Australia vs India 2nd Test will take place at 9 AM IST in Adelaide.

When and at what time will Australia vs India third Test take place?

The AUS vs IND 3rd Test will begin on December 14 at 5:50 AM IST. The live toss at the start of IND vs AUS Brisbane Test will take place at 5:20 AM IST.

When and at what time will Australia vs India fourth Test take place?

The AUS vs IND 4th Test, which will also be called Boxing Day Test, will begin on December 26 at 5:00 AM IST. The live toss at the start of Australia vs India Boxing Day Test will take place at 4:30 AM IST.

When and at what time will Australia vs India 5th Test take place?

The Australia vs India 5th Test, which will also be called New Year Test, will begin on January 3, 2025 at 5:00 AM IST. The live toss at the start of Australia vs India New Year Test will take place at 4:30 AM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast India vs Australia Test series in India?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of AUS vs IND Test series in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD will provide the live telecast of IND vs AUS Test series with English commentary, while hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD straight from the Australia.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia Test series in India?

Disney+Hotstar will live streaming AUS vs IND Test series in India.