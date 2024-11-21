Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / 'Call me a fast bowler': Bumrah's 150 kmph reply steals show | IND vs AUS

'Call me a fast bowler': Bumrah's 150 kmph reply steals show | IND vs AUS

The journalist, probably wishing the floor would open up, got a masterclass not just in cricket but also in speed distinctions.

Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit, Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo: PTI)

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's stand-in captain for the first Test against Australia in Perth, Jasprit Bumrah, stole the spotlight during a pre-match press conference with a witty comeback to a journalist who referred to him as a "medium pace" all-rounder. Staying true to his sharp persona, Bumrah fired back, “150 daala hai maine yaar, fast bowler bol sakte ho mujhe (I’ve bowled 150 kmph, mate, you can call me a fast bowler),” drawing hearty laughter from the room.
 
The journalist, likely regretting the comment, received an on-the-spot tutorial in cricket's speed hierarchy. Bumrah’s response wasn’t just humour; it was a subtle reminder that his fiery 150 kmph deliveries are not to be underestimated.
 
 
The nightmare of batters worldwide 
As India’s bowling spearhead, Bumrah has earned a fearsome reputation among batters globally. His remarkable tally of 173 wickets in 40 Tests has made him the go-to weapon for India in critical moments. Opponents have learned to dread his blistering pace, lethal yorkers, and unpredictable bouncers—all delivered with unnerving accuracy. 
 
And his fastest ball? A jaw-dropping 153.26 kmph, a speed that could make even the most seasoned batter second-guess their stance. For rivals, facing Bumrah often feels less like cricket and more like surviving a natural disaster.
 
Humble leader, lethal bowler
 
When asked about being a "fast-bowling captain," Bumrah remained composed and humble. “I’m not thinking that way. I’m just a regular player trying to lift the game for my nation,” he remarked, downplaying his impact with typical grace. But his achievements on the field, combined with his ability to lead, tell a different story—one of a player who thrives on responsibility and delivers when it matters most.

Also Read

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: PTI)

IND vs AUS 1st Test: Here's what Bumrah said about India's Playing 11

AUS vs IND 1st Test

Shami to playing 11: Here's what Bumrah said ahead of IND vs AUS 1st Test

IND vs AUS Perth Test

What are snake cracks in Perth Pitch? Its significance in IND vs AUS Test

Mohammed Shami

IND vs AUS: Morkel explains why Shami didn't find a place in India squad

Nitish Reddy

IND vs AUS: Will Reddy make India Test debut in Perth? Morkel gives update

Topics : India vs Australia Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon