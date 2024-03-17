Women's Premier League winners list, runners-up, key stats of WPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore lifted their maiden Women's Premier League title after Smriti Mandhana's side defeated Delhi Capitals by 8wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The WPL 2024 title win came a biggest gift for the RCB fans, who have been cheering for the RCB men's team since the start of Indian Premier League.



Meanwhile, for the Delhi Capitals fans, it would be a heartbreak for second time in a row after falling short in the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League.

Women's Premier League winners list

