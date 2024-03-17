Home / Cricket / News / Women's Premier League winners list, runners-up, key stats of WPL 2024

Women's Premier League winners list, runners-up, key stats of WPL 2024

Women's Premier League 2024 key stats: Ellyse Perry won the orange cap after hitting most runs in WPL 2024, while her teammate Shreyanka Patil won the purple cap, taking most 13 wickets in WPL 2024.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets to lift WPL 2024 title. Photo: Sportzpics
Anish Kumar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 11:13 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore lifted their maiden Women's Premier League title after Smriti Mandhana's side defeated Delhi Capitals by 8wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The WPL 2024 title win came a biggest gift for the RCB fans, who have been cheering for the RCB men's team since the start of Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, for the Delhi Capitals fans, it would be a heartbreak for second time in a row after falling short in the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League. 

Women's Premier League winners list

WPL 2023 highest wicket-takers
  Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Hayley Matthews (Mumbai Indians) 10 34 204 16 12.62 202 - -
2 Sophie Ecclestone (UP Warriorz) 9 35.3 213 16 14.69 235 1 -
3 Issy Wong (Mumbai Indians) 10 32.3 195 15 14 210 1 -
4 Amelia Kerr (Mumbai Indians) 10 32.4 196 15 14.07 211 - -
5 Saika Ishaque (Mumbai Indians) 10 34.5 209 15 16.27 244 1 -
6 Kim Garth (Gujarat Giants) 7 25 150 11 17.55 193 - 1
7 Shikha Pandey (Delhi Capitals) 9 32 192 10 21.1 211 - -
8 Nat Sciver-Brunt (Mumbai Indians) 10 32 192 10 22.8 228 - -
9 Ashleigh Gardner (Gujarat Giants) 8 27.4 166 10 25.5 255 - -
10 Marizanne Kapp (Delhi Capitals) 9 36 216 9 22.89 206 - 1

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

