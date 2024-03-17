Women's Premier League winners list, runners-up, key stats of WPL 2024

Meanwhile, for the Delhi Capitals fans, it would be a heartbreak for second time in a row after falling short in the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League.
|WPL 2023 highest wicket-takers
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-fers
|5-fers
|1
|Hayley Matthews (Mumbai Indians)
|10
|34
|204
|16
|12.62
|202
|-
|-
|2
|Sophie Ecclestone (UP Warriorz)
|9
|35.3
|213
|16
|14.69
|235
|1
|-
|3
|Issy Wong (Mumbai Indians)
|10
|32.3
|195
|15
|14
|210
|1
|-
|4
|Amelia Kerr (Mumbai Indians)
|10
|32.4
|196
|15
|14.07
|211
|-
|-
|5
|Saika Ishaque (Mumbai Indians)
|10
|34.5
|209
|15
|16.27
|244
|1
|-
|6
|Kim Garth (Gujarat Giants)
|7
|25
|150
|11
|17.55
|193
|-
|1
|7
|Shikha Pandey (Delhi Capitals)
|9
|32
|192
|10
|21.1
|211
|-
|-
|8
|Nat Sciver-Brunt (Mumbai Indians)
|10
|32
|192
|10
|22.8
|228
|-
|-
|9
|Ashleigh Gardner (Gujarat Giants)
|8
|27.4
|166
|10
|25.5
|255
|-
|-
|10
|Marizanne Kapp (Delhi Capitals)
|9
|36
|216
|9
|22.89
|206
|-
|1