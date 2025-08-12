Women's WC 2025 venues changed; Trivandrum likely to replace Bengaluru

Bengaluru is set to miss out on hosting matches in the upcoming ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, scheduled to begin on September 30. The city, which was originally allotted five matches including the tournament opener featuring India, has reportedly failed to meet the necessary hosting requirements in time.

According to sources, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) was granted a two-day extension beyond the original August 9 deadline by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) but was still unable to secure the required permissions. The final decision was reportedly taken on Monday night, and an official announcement from the International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected soon.

With Bengaluru out of contention, Thiruvananthapuram has emerged as the front-runner to host the displaced games. Other cities being considered include Hyderabad and Indore. Chennai, a potential venue, was ruled out due to ongoing renovation work at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, which will not be completed before December.

The matches scheduled for the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium included high-profile fixtures like England vs South Africa (October 3), India vs Bangladesh (October 26), and two knockout games. Due to security and logistical concerns stemming from a tragic incident during RCB’s celebratory parade in June, which led to the deaths of 11 fans, the Karnataka state government has reportedly adopted a cautious approach toward hosting cricket events in the city.