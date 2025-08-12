Home / Cricket / News / Roger Binny to remain BCCI president until September AGM: sources

Roger Binny to remain BCCI president until September AGM: sources

Binny, if BCCI state unit members agree, can continue till 75 which is now the cut-off age for office bearers of National Sports Federations

Roger Binny
Roger Binny (File photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
Former India all-rounder Roger Binny turned 70 last month but with National Sports Bill getting passed in parliament on Tuesday, the 1983 World Cup hero would continue as the the BCCI president at least till the parent body's Annual General Meeting in September.

Binny, if BCCI state unit members agree, can continue till 75 which is now the cut-off age for office bearers of National Sports Federations, whose global bodies don't have any specifically mentioned age clause, in this case the International Cricket Council.

"Roger will continue till board meeting in September. Whether he will get a fresh term depends on what members and other powerful people associated with the BCCI decide," a board source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. 

The BCCI will come under the purview of National Sports Bill but the Right To Information (RTI) Act won't be applicable to the country's richest sporting body which doesn't take any grant from the government.

The BCCI's legal team is still studying the fine print of the bill.

"The national sports bill has just been passed, so, we have some time to study it and engage in proper discussion before taking any decision," the source said.

"There are other points to discuss in the bill for sure, and all the stakeholders, including senior players and coaching staff, will be consulted, particularly because cricket will be played at the 2028 Olympics," he added.

Binny was appointed BCCI president in October 2022, replacing former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :BCCIIndia cricket team

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

