India's Asia Cup squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Surya & Agarkar to reveal squad after 1:30 PM IST
Anish Kumar New Delhi
The senior selection committee, chaired by former cricketer Ajit Agarkar, will announce India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025 today. Suryakumar Yadav is expected to be retained as India’s T20I captain after being declared fit a few days ago. The bigger question, however, is whether Shubman Gill will find a place in the squad, given that India are scheduled to play a two-Test series just four days after the continental tournament ends.
When BCCI will announce the squad for the Asia Cup 2025 today
The Senior Men’s Selection Committee will convene at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19, to finalise India’s squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup.
The meeting will be followed by a press conference, scheduled for 1:30 PM, where the Indian team captain and the Chairman of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee are expected to address the media. Akash Chopra on India Asia Cup squadFormer India batter Aakash Chopra has said that the selection for Asia Cup 2025 could be among the most challenging in recent years, given the sheer depth of talent in Indian cricket.
“The talent pool is so vast that even someone like Shubman Gill, who is leading the Test side and has broken several records, cannot be assured of a place in another format. This will be a tough call for the selectors. After all, India has won 17 of its last 20 T20 matches,” Chopra told ANI.
On being asked about pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, Chopra was full of praise.
“He is a once-in-a-generation cricketer, one of the finest the world has witnessed. If he is fit and available for the Asia Cup, and can feature in the key matches, he must be part of the squad,” he said.
The former opener, now a commentator and analyst, also spoke about The Great Indian Cricket Show.
“I have played the game and I follow it religiously, but even I am surprised at times when I hear stories from someone like Anil Kumble. I’ve shared both the dressing room and the commentary box with him, yet there are things I didn’t know happened. The aim is to tell such stories—ones that inspired a generation—while going deeper into the narrative,” Chopra explained.
He added that the show would attempt to cover all dimensions of the game.
“The idea is to bring in every aspect—whether it’s anecdotes, personal journeys, event-specific accounts, or even controversies. Indian cricket has seen its share of turbulence, but the intent is to explore everything that falls under its umbrella,” Chopra noted.
9:33 AM
LIVE | India squad announcemnt for Asia Cup 2025: The bowlers
In bowling, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi are jostling for one slot. And the craftiest of them all Yuzvendra Chahal has been ignored for longest time.
But then selectors can pick only 15 and those in decision-making positions of T20 team have an interesting perspective.
One important member of team management feels that it would be unfair on anyone who has been a first XI regular during the past season to be deprived to accommodate a bigger brand name or star.
9:17 AM
LIVE | India squad announcemnt for Asia Cup 2025: Battle for the Top Order!
Six men, three slots—that’s the burning question in India’s selection room today. Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma dazzled in national colours last season, but waiting in the wings are heavyweights Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and IPL Orange Cap winner Sai Sudharsan. Who makes the cut?
It is expected that Jaiswal could find a place in India’s squad as third opener, but Gill might miss out as head coach Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav are likely to favour continuity. If Gill gets named in squad, he would certainly play important matches, thus disturbing a settled opening combination.
This means Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are likely to be the two openers.
9:05 AM
LIVE | India squad announcemnt for Asia Cup 2025: The Shubman Gill Puzzle!
How do you squeeze a brilliant batter like Shubman Gill into India’s finely-tuned T20 machine? That’s the burning question before Ajit Agarkar and his fellow selectors as they meet today to finalise the 15 for next month’s Asia Cup in the UAE.
Gill, fresh off a dream run as Test captain in England, hasn’t quite found a natural slot in the T20 set-up gearing up for the September 9–28 continental showdown. The dilemma for the selectors: should they tinker with a winning formula?
It’s a tricky—and perhaps “scary”—call. After all, Indian cricket today is a T20 production line with around 30 players ready to step in, and multiple contenders fighting for every single spot.
9:00 AM
LIVE | India squad announcemnt for Asia Cup
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India squad announcement for the Asia Cup 2025. With at least 30 players in contention for 15 spots in the squad for the continental tournament, the selectors, Captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir have a chance to pick best possible team list.
Stay tuned with Business Standard for all the latest updates on India squad announcement.
First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 8:53 AM IST