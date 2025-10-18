Won't be shying away from asking questions: Gill on ODI captaincy approach

ALSO READ: Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI live match time and streaming details

Gill also said that the equation between him and Rohit will stay the same and having learned a lot from him under his captaincy, Gill would definitely go to him for suggestions whenever needed and would take calls according to his understanding as well. On new ODi captaincy role Asked about the captaincy role, Gill said 'Obviously big shoes for me to fill in, carrying forward the legacy of Mahi bhai, Virat Bhai and Rohit bhai has left for us. Also I've had a lot of conversations with both Rohit bhai and Virat bhai about the kind of culture that we want for the team going ahead." "It's an honour for me to lead these legends of the game and use my learnings for the side. And I won't be shying away from asking questions from them whenever there are difficult situations." When asked to pinpoint the learnings from Rohit and Virat's leadership, Gill said: "There are somethings that I liked when they were leading the side. The kind of conversations they had with the players and a clear message for everyone. That helped me too in improving as a player and that is the kind of captain I want to be." Gill was asked about his lengthy conversation with Rohit Sharma after looking at the pitch earlier to which he responded: The narrative outside is a bit different but I would like to tell you that the relationship with him is the same. He tries to tell me things according to his experience and the same is the other way as I too go to ask questions to him accordingly." 'The pressure brings out my best game' Gill was also asked about how will he cope with the multiple responsibilties and will it come natural to him. To this question Gill responded "It won't come natural to me but this kind of pressure suits me and brings out my best game as well. I enjoy that responsibility and when I go as a batter, I try not to think much as a captain and take my calls as a batter would be taking."

Newly appointed Team India ODi captain Shubman Gill addressed the media ahead of the highly anticipated ODi series Down Under and talked about the playing conditions, his approach in the captaincy and the relationship and importance of experienced players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back in the side.With the 1st ODI scheduled to be played on October 19 at the Optus Stadium, the fans will be looking forward to watch their cricketing heroes play the 50-over format after a long time.Talking about the conditions ahead of the game, Gill said that the surface looks like a good one to play an ODi game and could be good for the batters as well. "I think it looks like a pretty good wicket for a one day game." he said.Talking about the challenge playing against Australia away from home in a different format, Gill emphasised that the challenge will be more on the mental side given the fact that the team will be switching to a shorter format after playing a Test series rather than a technical challenge for the players. "It's a bit of a challenge whenever you switch formats. The challenge is more mental than physical I woudl say. it's the mental switch you have to do sometimes and a couple of practice session to get back to the basics."When asked about the return of experienced players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Gill said that to have two of the best ODi batters ever in the side is always a blessing and the skillset they possess will definitely be an advantage for the side going into the series.