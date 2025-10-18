ICC Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W vs PAK-W playing 11, live streaming

ALSO READ: Who were the Afghan cricketers killed in Pakistan's air strike on Paktika New Zealand Women’s team are all set to take on a struggling Pakistan side in Match 19 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. For New Zealand, this contest carries huge significance as they look to revive their faltering campaign after back-to-back defeats to Australia and South Africa and a rain-hit washout against Sri Lanka. Their only win so far came against Bangladesh, leaving them in a precarious position in the race for the semifinals. Pakistan, on the other hand, are yet to open their account but showed promise against England before rain denied them a possible upset. With both teams eager to keep their slim semifinal hopes alive, Saturday’s clash promises to be a crucial battle of nerves. Conditions in Colombo could again play a role, and New Zealand will be desperate for a full game to stay in contention.\

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Playing 11 New Zealand Women playing 11 (probable): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Bree Illing/Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson Pakistan Women playing 11 (probable): Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women: Head-to-head in WODIs Total Matches Played: 17

New Zealand Women Won: 15

Pakistan Women Won: 1

No Result/Tied: 1 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women full squad New Zealand Women’s squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Bree Illing, Eden Carson, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Pakistan Women’s squad: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar ICC Women's World Cup 2025: New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women live streaming and telecast details When will the New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? New Zealand Women will go toe-to-toe with Pakistan Women in Match 19 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Saturday, October 18. What will be the venue for the New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 18?

The match between New Zealand Women and Pakistan Women will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. What time will the toss take place for the New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? The toss for the New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? The New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.