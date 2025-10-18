Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI live match time and streaming details

West Indies arrive in Bangladesh after a disappointing Test series whitewash against India. However, the Caribbean side will be eager to bounce back in the shorter format.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The first ODI of the three-match series between West Indies and Bangladesh will take place on Saturday, October 18, at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Led by Shai Hope, the Windies will aim to start strong against Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s Bangladesh side.
 
Bangladesh enter the series under pressure after a poor recent run in ODI cricket. They were handed a 3-0 series defeat by Afghanistan and also delivered an underwhelming performance at the Champions Trophy 2025. With home conditions on their side, skipper Mehidy Hasan will be hoping to rally his squad and turn things around with a much-needed win.
 
 
Meanwhile, the West Indies arrive in Bangladesh after a disappointing Test series whitewash against India. However, the Caribbean side will be eager to bounce back in the shorter format. With 2027 ODI World Cup qualification on the line, the two-time world champions will be looking to make a statement in the subcontinent and gain valuable momentum from the opening clash. 
 
Bangladesh vs West Indies Head-to-Head stats in ODI cricket

Total matches: 24
Bangladesh won: 21
West Indies won: 24
Tie/No result: 2
 
Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI probable Playing 11
 
Bangladesh Playing 11: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Shakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed
 
West Indies Playing 11: Shai Hope (captain and wicketkeeper), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Justin Greaves, Jediah Blades
 
Squads:
 
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan
 
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Amir Jangoo, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Alick Athanaze, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jediah Blades, Ackeem Auguste
 
Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI live telecast and streaming details
 
When does the BAN vs WI 1st ODI match take place?
The 1st ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies will be played on Saturday, 18 October 2025.
 
What is the venue of the BAN vs WI 1st ODI match?
The match will be held at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.
 
At what time will the live toss for the BAN vs WI 1st ODI take place?
The toss for the BAN vs WI 1st ODI match will take place at 12:30 PM IST.
 
At what time will the BAN vs WI 1st ODI match begin?
The first ball of the BAN vs WI 1st ODI match is scheduled for 1:00 PM IST.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the BAN vs WI 1st ODI match in India?
The live telecast for the BAN vs WI 1st ODI match will not be available on TV in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the BAN vs WI 1st ODI match in India?
Live streaming of the BAN vs WI 1st ODI match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

