Who were the Afghan cricketers killed in Pakistan's air strike on Paktika

In a tragic turn of events on Saturday morning, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed that the ongoing cross-border clash with Pakistan has claimed the lives of three aspiring Afghan cricketers. The players, identified as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, were domestic-level cricketers from Afghanistan who were killed during Pakistan’s air strike on Paktika Province on Friday.

The ACB took to the social media platform X to convey the tragic news while also confirming that it has pulled out of the tri-nation series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka scheduled for next month following the attack. Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan also took to X and welcomed the ACB’s decision to pull out of the tri-series while condemning Pakistan’s attack on civilians.

But who exactly were Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon — the three cricketers whose lives were cut short by Pakistan’s air strike? Take a look. Kabeer (Kabir Agha) Kabeer, also known locally as Kabir Agha, was an emerging talent from Paktika’s Urgun district. He represented regional clubs in the domestic structure and recently featured in youth tournaments organised by the ACB’s southern cricket committee. Known for his aggressive top-order batting, Kabeer was expected to be shortlisted for the Afghanistan U-23 provincial camp in 2026 due to consistent performances in district leagues. Sibghatullah Sibghatullah was a medium-fast bowler from Paktika who played for the Urgun Warriors, a club participating in local ACB-certified tournaments. He was known for sharp inswing and was a captaincy contender in last year’s Paktika Premier League. Coaches described him as a disciplined cricketer with strong leadership traits and a passion for mentoring junior bowlers in the region’s cricket academies.

Haroon ALSO READ: New Zealand vs England 1st T20 live match time and streaming details Haroon was a promising all-rounder who had made a name for himself in Paktika’s domestic cricket scene through participation in local T20 and tape-ball leagues. A right-handed batter and off-spinner, Haroon had recently joined a provincial development camp and was regarded as one of Urgun district’s most versatile young players. He was also studying at a local college while pursuing cricket full-time. ACB mourns loss of young cricketers The ACB, through a media release, mourned the loss of its three aspiring cricketers. The board confirmed that young Afghan cricketers Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon from Urgun district in Paktika province were among eight people killed in what it called a “cowardly attack” by Pakistan. The players had returned home after a friendly match in Sharana when they were targeted during a gathering. Seven others were injured in the incident.

Calling it a devastating loss for Afghanistan’s sporting community, the ACB extended condolences to the victims’ families and the people of Paktika. As a mark of respect, the board announced its withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan and prayed for the martyrs and the recovery of the injured. Rashid Khan calls the attack barbaric Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan expressed deep grief over the recent Pakistani air strikes in Afghanistan, which claimed the lives of several civilians, including women, children, and young cricketers aspiring to represent their country. Condemning the attack as “immoral and barbaric”, Rashid said targeting civilian areas was a grave violation of human rights that must not be ignored.

He voiced strong support for the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s decision to withdraw from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan, calling it a justified response to the tragedy. Rashid emphasised that Afghanistan’s national dignity and solidarity with its people should take precedence above all else during such a painful time. Tension escalates between Afghanistan and Pakistan Afghan media reports indicate that Pakistan carried out multiple air strikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province on Friday, allegedly violating a recently agreed 48-hour ceasefire between the two countries. According to Tolo News, the attacks struck residential areas in the Urgun and Barmal districts, resulting in heavy civilian casualties.