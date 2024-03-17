WPL 2024 final, DC vs RCB: Perry, Shreyanka star in RCB's maiden title win

After years' of heartbreak, Royal Challengers Bangalore's fans have finally got a chance to cheer as the franchise has now won a title. But not the men's but the women's team-led by Smriti Mandhana did theunthinkable, RCB defeated Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets in the summit clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Sunday (March 17). What the men's team have not realised in 16 years of franchise cricket, Smriti Mandhana's side has done in the second season of Women's Premier League. India senior batter Virat Kohli was quick to congratulate the women's team captain via video call.

Chasing the modest 114-run target, RCB were off to a sedate start, scoring just 25 runs in the first six overs. Shikha Pandey provided Delhi the first breakthrough as she trapped Sophie Devine in front of wicket.

With required rate being run-a-ball, Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry played cautiously, hitting some odd boundaries in the process. But their over-cautious approach results in Mandhana's wicket, who lost her wicket in order to hit big runs.

Minnu Mani claimed the wicket Mandhana, who scored 31 runs off 39 balls, hitting three fours.

Richa Ghosh and Ellyse Perry, then, ensured no more hiccups and the latter has sealed the game with a boundary. With 347 runs in nine games, Perry emerged as highest run-getter in WPL 2024, thus winnning the orange cap.

Perry's teammate, Shreyanka Patil won the purple cap, claiming 13 wickets in 8 matches.