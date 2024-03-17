WPL 2024 final: DC vs RCB Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

In the grand finale of Women's Premier League (WPL 2024), Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Going into the final, they will definitely start as favourites, having never lost to RCB in four meetings. Delhi would hope to be second time lucky and lift their maiden WPL title when they take on a plucky Royal Challengers Bangalore today. DC will definitely start as favourites, having never lost to RCB in four meetings. But having said that, past results will hardly have any significance in the final. It will be a new day and the the side which can withstand pressure and expectations will lift the title.

Women's Premier League 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing 11

Delhi Capitals Playing 11 probables: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniyaa Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani/Titas Sadhu

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing 11 probables: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, S Meghana/Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur

DC vs RCB Head to Head in WPL

Matched Played- 4

Delhi Capitals Won- 4

Royal Challengers Bangalore Won- 0

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 squad

Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Nadine de Klerk, Sabbhineni Meghana, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht.

Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 squad

Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Annabel Sutherland, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Premier League 2024 final match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Premier League 2024 final begin?

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2024 final on March 17.

What is the venue of the DC vs RCB WPL Women's Premier League 2024?

New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Premier League 2024 final match.

At what time will the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Premier League 2024 live toss occur in New Delhi?

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 final live toss will occur in New Delhi at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the DC vs RCB WPL 2024 final begin in New Delhi?

The live match time of Indians vs Royal Challengers Women's Premier League 2024 is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the DC vs RCB WPL Women's Premier League 2024 match?

The DC vs RCB Women's Premier League 2024 final live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How do you watch the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 final?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming of the Delhi vs Bangalore WPL 2024 match in India for free.