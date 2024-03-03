WPL 2024: Gujarat vs Delhi Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming

In today's match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals will look end the Bengaluru leg with a win when they lock horns with Gujarat Giants at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Gujarat Giants will look to earn their first points on WPL 2024 points table after losing first three matches. Gujarat are languished at the bottom of the WPL 2024 leaderboard while Delhi have a chance to attain top ranking with six points given their net-run rate is superior of Mumbai Indians.

Women's Premier League 2024: GG vs DC Playing 11

Delhi Capitals Playing 11 probables: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Gujarat Giants Playing 11 probables: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh.



Women's Premier League 2024 points table



Womens Premier League 2024 - Points Table Teams Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net run rate Mumbai Indians WomenMumbai Indians Women 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.402 Delhi Capitals WomenDelhi Capitals Women 3 2 1 0 0 4 1.271 UP WarriorzUP Warriorz 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.211 Royal Challengers Bangalore WomenRoyal Challengers Bangalore Women 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.015 Gujarat GiantsGujarat Giants 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.995 *updated before the start off GG vs DC match

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head in WPL

Matched Played - 2

Delhi Capitals Won - 1

Gujarat Giants Won - 1

Squads

Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 squad

Beth Mooney(w/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Tarannum Pathan, Kathryn Bryce, Lauren Cheatle.

Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the GG vs DC Women's Premier League 2024 begin?

Gujarat Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2024 on March 3.

What is the venue of the Gujarat vs Delhi WPL match 2024?

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host GG vs DC match.

At what time will the live toss between GG vs DC WPL match take place?

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women's live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the GG vs DC WPL 2024 begin?

The live match time of Giants vs Capitals game is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the GG vs DC Women's Premier League 2024 match?

The GG Women vs DC Women cricket match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How do you watch the live streaming of UP Women vs GG Women in WPL 2024 today's match?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming WPL 2024 matches.