WPL 2024: UP vs Gujarat Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming details

In today's match of Women's Premier League 2024, UP Warriorz (UP) will lock horns with Gujarat Giants (GG) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. UP made a stupendous comeback in the WPL 2024 with a comprehensive win over Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, Gujarat are eyeing their first win the tournament as Beth Mooney's team failing like the previous season. In WPL 2024, Gujarat lost the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore women and Mumbai Indians women.

Women's Premier League 2024: UP vs GG Playing 11

UP Warriorz Playing 11 probables: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana.

Gujarat Giants Playing 11 probables: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz head-to-head in WPL

Matched Played - 2

UP Warriorz Won - 2

Gujarat Giants Won - 0

Squads

Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 squad

Beth Mooney(w/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Tarannum Pathan, Kathryn Bryce, Lauren Cheatle.

UP Warriorz WPL 2024 squad

Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Khemnar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Gouher Sultana.

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the UP vs GG Women's Premier League 2024 begin?

Gujarat Giants will take on UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League 2024 on March 1.

What is the venue of the Warriorz vs Gujarat WPL match 2024?

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host UP vs GG match.

At what time will the live toss between UP vs GG WPL match take place?

The UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Women's live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the UP vs GG WPL 2024 begin?

The live match time of Royal Challengers vs Giants game is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the UP vs GG Women's Premier League 2024 match?

The UP Women vs GG Women cricket match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How do you watch the live streaming of UP Women vs GG Women in WPL 2024 today's match?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming WPL 2024 matches.