WPL 2024: MI vs DC Playing 11, live match time, live streaming details

The opening game of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 will be a rematch of the inaugural season in 2023 as the two finalists Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will meet at the M Chinnswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23. While Mumbai beat Delhi in the final of the last season, the Capitals will be more than pumped to avenge that loss.

Mumbai, which hosted the last season in its entirety, will be playing at a neutral venue for the first time. The Harmnapreet Kaur-led side will be looking to begin their title defence with a win. All their star players like Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr and Nat-Sciver Brunt alongside skipper Kaur are available for selection, which is good news.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have recruited Annabel Sutherland for a whopping Rs 2 Crore and they would be hoping the Australian all-rounder delivers under the captaincy of veteran Meg Lanning, who is now retired from international cricket. Apart from these two, young guns Titas Sadhu, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodriguez are also key to Delhi’s success.

Women's Premier League 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Playing 11

Mumbai Indians Playing 11 probables: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Saika Ishaque

Delhi Capitals Playing 11 probables: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Shikha Pandey, Tania Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head in WPL

The two teams played against each other thrice in the inaugural edition. While at the league stage, it ended at one each with both teams winning against each other. In the final, Mumbai edged out the Capitals and they now lead 2-1 in a head-to-head tie at WPL.

MI vs DC Head to Head in WPL

Matched Played- 3

Delhi Capitals Won- 1

Mumbai Indians Won- 2

Squads

Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 squad

Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 squad

Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League 2024 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League 2024 begin?

Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2024 on February 23.

What is the venue of the MI vs DC WPL Women's Premier League 2024?

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League 2024 match.

At what time will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League 2024 live toss occur in Bengaluru?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League 2024 live toss will occur in Bengaluru at 8:00 PM IST.

At what time will the MI vs DC WPL Women's Premier League 2024 begin in Bengaluru?

The live match time of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League 2024 is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the MI vs DC WPL Women's Premier League 2024 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League 2024 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How do you watch the live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League 2024?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match in India for free.