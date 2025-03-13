WPL 2025 Eliminator: MI vs GG playing 11, match timing and live streaming

Mumbai Indians will rely on skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's composure under pressure as they face Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League Eliminator on Thursday. Having already defeated Gujarat twice this season, MI will aim to secure a spot in the final against Delhi Capitals.

ALSO READ: WPL 2025 eliminator MI vs GG: Pitch report, key stats of Brabourne Stadium Playing at the Brabourne Stadium, MI hold a home advantage. Hayley Matthews has been instrumental with both bat and ball, troubling Gujarat with key performances in previous encounters. Nat Sciver-Brunt, the season’s leading run-scorer with 416 runs, remains a crucial player, contributing significantly with both bat and ball.

Though Harmanpreet's form has been inconsistent, her recent 54-run knock against Gujarat will boost her confidence. Meanwhile, Gujarat skipper Ashleigh Gardner has struggled for consistency, despite being among the tournament's top scorers (235 runs). She will need to step up, especially after her duck in the last match against MI.

Gujarat will also depend on Harleen Deol and Beth Mooney to deliver. Mooney’s explosive 96-run knock against UP Warriorz earlier showcased her potential to turn the game around. A strong opening partnership will be key if Gujarat hope to outplay Mumbai and book a spot in the final.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 Eliminator playing 11 today

MI playing 11 (probable): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.

GG playing 11 (probable): Beth Mooney (w), Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam, Phoebe Litchfield, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra.

WPL 2025: Points table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Delhi Capitals Women (Q) 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.396 Mumbai Indians Women (Q) 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.19 Gujarat Giants Women (Q) 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.228 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (E) 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.325 UP Warriorz Women (E) 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.624

WPL 2025 Eliminator MI vs GG: Head-to-head

Total matches: 6

MI won: 6

GG won: 0

No result: 0

MI vs GG WPL 2025 Eliminator: Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon.

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Laura Wolvaardt, Danielle Gibson, Simran Shaikh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Sayali Satghare.

MI vs GG WPL 2025 Eliminator: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the Eliminator of WPL 2025 take place?

The Eliminator of WPL 2025 will take place on Thursday, March 13.

What will be the venue for the Eliminator match of WPL 2025?

The Eliminator of WPL 2025 will be played at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

Who will play in the Eliminator match of WPL 2025?

Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator of WPL 2025.

What time will the toss take place for the WPL 2025 Eliminator match?

The toss for the WPL 2025 Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will take place at 7 PM IST.

What time will the WPL 2025 Eliminator match begin?

The WPL 2025 Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch live telecast of the WPL 2025 Eliminator match in India?

The live telecast of the WPL 2025 Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch live streaming of the WPL 2025 Eliminator match in India?

The live streaming of the WPL 2025 Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.